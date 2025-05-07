ServiceNow digs deeper into data for AI with Data.world buy

LAS VEGAS -- ServiceNow has agreed to acquire a data governance company that it expects to deliver data for AI agents with stronger governance and richer context.

The company, Data.world, was founded in 2015 and specializes in data catalogs and governance of data for AI. Data catalogs present a unified view of data assets in an enterprise, including where they are stored, when data was created and accessed, and how data has flowed between systems and been transformed along the way. Data.world's knowledge graph and metadata collectors will become part of ServiceNow's broader platform of data for AI, which also includes its RaptorDB and Workflow Data Fabric.

Gaurav Rewari, senior vice president and general manager of data and analytics products at ServiceNow, said in an interview during this week's Knowledge 2025 conference that all these tools represent the lifeblood of ServiceNow's AI agent platform.

"The road to agentic AI heaven, unfortunately, for a lot of enterprises, goes through data hell," Rewari said. "According to a Gartner focus group, 4% of technology leaders believe that their data is AI-ready -- that's pretty sobering. Gartner goes on to say in a separate report that by 2026, 60% of AI projects will fail because the data is not AI-ready."

ServiceNow also already has knowledge graph support, but Rewari said Data.world brings metadata collectors and knowledge graph expertise that can enrich ServiceNow's graph further.

"This acquisition will allow us to enrich and give our AI agents more context, so that, for example, if an AI agent that's doing an HR task knows that someone is an employee who's been with a company for a certain number of years, has done a certain number of roles before, lives in this particular city, etc., then whatever recommendations it makes are going to be that much more relevant and accurate," he said.

Data.world's IP will boost users' confidence in answers they get from AI agents, according to Rewari.

"Through a combination of the data catalog and data governance, we can put rules in place and enforce them so that the quality of the data within a company is enhanced," he said. "A lot of this is about trust in data."

There are other data catalog specialists, but Rewari said Data.world's knowledge graph implementation made it a good fit for ServiceNow. In pre-acquisition research, Data.world had the highest number of users per deployment, in the high hundreds. Rewari did not name other companies considered during this research.

"It's not fun to get people to use governance tools, but Data.world made it very business user-friendly, and that attracted us," he said.

In the long term, if customers have recurring needs in the new metadata layer built with Data.world IP, ServiceNow will look to package them into insights-to-action apps prebuilt so that customers in specific industries and functional areas can deploy them out of the box, Rewari said.

AI data quality competition heats up Configuration management databases (CMDBs) have historically been intertwined with metadata repositories, said Charles Betz, an analyst at Forrester Research. This combination and the data management concept of ontologies are getting another moment in the sun as AI agents infiltrate enterprise IT vendor platforms, according to Betz. "Both metadata repositories and CMDBs are providing and documenting information about important IT assets, and they both come together in the enterprise architecture space," Betz said. "ServiceNow has serious credibility there and is really a serious entrant into this space, in my opinion. Other master data management and metadata management companies are going to be concerned about ServiceNow's entry here. It has every potential to be a formidable competitor." Knowledge graphs are an increasingly hot commodity among agentic AI vendors such as Atlassian, which has fueled its Rovo Agents and AI enterprise search with its Teamwork Graph. "ServiceNow has built from the bottom up with its base of asset and configuration items, while Atlassian is building it more middle-out based on its system of work, which is what the humans are doing with epics, stories and tickets," Betz said. "ServiceNow also has tickets but is weaker on things like user stories, although it's gradually starting to fill that gap. Atlassian is also filling the gap at the bottom end of its stack with its partnership with Lansweeper. Both realize that they need to have a complete data management portfolio." ServiceNow's AI platform dominated discussions at Knowledge 2025 this week. Quality data is the fuel for that platform, officials said.