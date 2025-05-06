ServiceNow expands AI governance, emphasizes ROI

LAS VEGAS -- ServiceNow's AI Control Tower strengthens enterprise governance controls and reflects AI ROI, but industry experts said enterprises still need to see more real-world value demonstrations to get off the sidelines with AI agents.

AI Control Tower will absorb some features that ServiceNow rolled out with its AI Agent Orchestrator earlier this year, such as AI ROI reporting and correlation between AI usage and business performance metrics. Going forward, technical and developer-focused analytics will remain in the previously introduced Now Assist and AI Agent Studio tools to support agent creation and tuning workflows, according to a ServiceNow spokesperson.

AI Control Tower, by contrast, is meant to give business managers a centralized view of all the generative and agentic AI assets in use across an enterprise, including third-party tools and associated data. In addition to ROI data, such as hours saved by using AI tools, AI Control Tower will show AI adoption rates, risk and compliance issues.

"This has been top of mind for all of our customers as they start adopting generative AI and agentic AI," said Dorit Zilbershot, group vice president of AI experiences and innovation at ServiceNow, during a media prebriefing last week. "They want to understand, 'Is it really working? Is it really helping my employees?'"

Industry watchers said this emphasis on AI value reflects enterprises' ongoing struggles to reconcile generative AI and AI agent hype with their specific real-world environments. Concerns are also mounting about the effectiveness and scalability of AI agents driven by general-purpose large language models.

"There is a real fear about bringing things into production, because everyone wants to see the guaranteed results," said Keith Kirkpatrick, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

However, this reluctance could create a chicken-and-egg scenario because early experimental use cases won't deliver big efficiency gains, he said.

"You're not going to see 10x efficiency gains until you can incorporate multiple workflow agents ... [but] most of the agents can't handle that sort of multithreaded problem," Kirkpatrick said. "We're just not anywhere near the point where we're getting a completely autonomous service experience."

Some AI agent early adopters have begun to measure the value of AI, but caution that it's still early for the technology. ServiceNow's AI Agent Orchestrator has only been generally available since March 12, said Dave Kanter, senior managing director and global team lead for ServiceNow partner Accenture's ServiceNow business group.

"We're starting these with just a couple of reasoning steps and decision points along the way," Kanter said of ServiceNow AI agents, which Accenture is testing for incident response. "We're going after incident types that happen 5% to 7% of the time, which is hundreds or thousands of times per month, and measuring the results closely on one or two decision steps."

However, Kanter said he's encouraged by the results of adding generative AI to two steps of the incident response process for Accenture's IT help desk, where the company runs ServiceNow's Now platform internally for its 801,000 employees. Since it added incident summarization for help desk pros responding to new incidents and for postincident reviews, it has seen a 10% decrease in its mean time to repair issues, Kanter said.

ServiceNow's AI Control Tower reports on AI ROI metrics such as hours saved.

Still, IT pros will need to see more examples like this from industries similar to their own before they expand adoption of AI agents, said Neil Ward-Dutton, an analyst at IDC.

"What all our customers are crying out for is, 'Show us examples of companies that have actually succeeded with this stuff, where we can see not only what they achieved -- did they reduce their risk? Did they improve the quality of their service? Did they maybe make more money? -- but also, what did they do to get there?' Because the journey is not straightforward," he said.