Pendo launches platform to analyze AI agent performance

Pendo on Tuesday launched Agent Analytics, which the company touted as the first platform for measuring and optimizing agentic AI software performance.

The Agent Analytics platform enables businesses to measure AI agent performance as they would human employees and to track the adoption of agentic software as they would SaaS applications, the company said.

The platform will provide metrics and reports tracking in-house and third-party agent behavior in concert with traditional software.

Pendo CEO and co-founder Todd Olson said Agent Analytics was spurred by conversations with customers trying to get a handle on new agentic AI tools.

"What we heard loud and clear from the companies we work with is that there is an enterprise-wide mandate to start experimenting and trying out new agentic technologies," he said.

As they race to adopt AI tools, many enterprises are placing high hopes on agentic AI to provide return on investment, a hope that remains elusive. Almost half -- 48% -- of the 500 tech executives surveyed by EY in April are in the process of adopting or have fully deployed agentic AI stems. And 43% of respondents said more than half of their total AI budgets have been earmarked for agentic AI.