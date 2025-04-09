Google enters new era of AI for data with launch of agents

The agentic AI era has arrived for users of Google Cloud's data management and analytics suite.

On Wednesday during Google Cloud Next 25, the tech giant's user conference in Las Vegas, Google launched generative AI-powered agents aimed at making it faster and easier for data engineers, data scientists, analysts and business users to develop applications and analyze data.

The data engineering agent embedded in BigQuery pipelines and data science agent embedded in Google's Colab notebook are now generally available, while the Looker conversational analytics agent is in preview. All the agents are available to BigQuery and Looker users within their existing tiered pricing models at no extra charge.

Given that the agents are designed to make it easier and faster to work with data, they are significant for Google Cloud users, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S. He noted that his firm's research shows that half of all organizations are considering using agents to address data management needs such as data quality.

"These are nice enhancements for data engineers in particular," Petrie said. "We see strong demand for data management agents. ... Google clearly sees a similar demand among BigQuery users."

Agents, however, are not a panacea for all complexities associated with data management and analytics, he continued. BigQuery remains an intricate platform and takes training to learn.

"Skills and training are a top obstacle to success with all types of AI," Petrie said. "Given this, I'll be interested to see how intuitive these new [agentic] capabilities are and how easily users can learn how to manage them."

New capabilities Like many enterprises that have invested in developing generative AI tools given their potential to make workers better informed and more efficient, many data management and analytics vendors have developed generative AI capabilities to simplify and speed up using their platforms. For example, Google Cloud rival AWS provides Amazon Q, a generative AI-powered assistant integrated throughout its data management and analytics offerings. Google first launched generative AI-powered assistants for its data management and analytics tools in August 2023. Since then, however, generative AI has evolved. For the past year or so, agents have represented the most advanced applications for enterprise use of AI. Agents are applications built using generative AI models in conjunction with an organization's proprietary data to understand the organization's unique attributes. Unlike assistants, which only respond to user prompts, agents can act autonomously to surface recommendations and take on certain tasks. Google developed its agents for data engineering, data science and conversational analytics -- and will develop more agents in the future -- based on interactions with customers, according to Yasmeen Ahmad, Google's managing director of data analytics. "The big theme for us is agents, and in the data context, it's agents for every user," she said. "What we've learned over the past year is you need tailored, domain-specific agents that can help with specific tasks that data teams are doing and accelerate their work." The data engineering agent provides support for developing data pipelines and preparing data by transforming and enriching it. In addition, in preview are capabilities that will help maintain data quality, such as anomaly detection and automated metadata generation. The data science agent assists with the entire model development process and includes automated feature engineering, intelligent model selection and scalable training. The Looker conversational agent, built on top of Looker's semantic layer to address accuracy, enables users to interact with data using natural language while providing transparency through explanations about how it arrived at responses. Each agent is built on top of the BigQuery Knowledge Engine -- now in preview -- and uses semantic search across BigQuery now generally available to assist users. The BigQuery Knowledge Engine deploys Google's Gemini large language model to analyze schema relationships, table descriptions and query histories. That analysis then enables it to generate metadata and model the relationships between data that lead to its contextual outputs. Aided by the agents, data workers can do in minutes what would have taken perhaps weeks to do manually, according to Ahmad. In addition, agent outputs are improved 50% by the Knowledge Engine, while responses to business questions are two-thirds more accurate due to semantic search, she continued. Google Cloud's Conversational Analytics agent in action. Google's approach -- agents tailored to assist specific roles -- is wise and perhaps unique, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. However, how much developers can customize the agents to fit their organization's needs will help determine how effective they truly are, he added. "They hit the high level, but not detailed needs based on environments," Catanzano said. "It's a good start, [and] marketing to personas rather than the task might be a first, from what I have seen." Meanwhile, adding a semantic layer to all BigQuery data could prove significant, he continued. "This would make all data much more accessible, especially unstructured data, which would be a significant change to data management," Catanzano said. Petrie likewise noted that by developing agents geared toward different roles, Google is taking a smart approach to agentic AI. "Data engineers have different knowledge, skills and problem-solving methods than data scientists or business analysts," he said. "It makes sense to tailor the user experiences for these distinct personas." Other new capabilities aimed at simplifying data management and analysis that Google unveiled on Wednesday -- some of which are still in preview -- include the following: Features such as multimodal tables, automated cataloging, metadata generation and BigQuery continuous queries aimed at making it easier to operationalize unstructured data.

BigQuery AI Query Engine to process structured and unstructured data together.

Google Cloud for Apache Kafka to enable development of real-time data pipelines.

BigQuery tables for Apache Iceberg to provide users with an open data lakehouse that can be integrated with BigQuery.

AI capabilities such as intelligent SQL cells in BigQuery notebooks. Catanzano noted that Google competitors such as Oracle have already added support for Iceberg, so Google is keeping up with the market by doing so as well.