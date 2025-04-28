AI adoption hovers around 25% for office workers

If your organization struggles to prove business use cases for AI, you're not alone. In fact, you're in the majority, according to two recent studies.

The two surveys from large consultancies released this month show that about 25% of companies have adopted generative AI broadly across offices, and about another quarter either have targeted AI deployments for specific use cases or plan to.

Approximately half of the organizations responding either aren't planning to adopt AI or are experimenting with it to determine whether or not to move forward with deployments.

Digital consultancy Perficient, which released its "State of GenAI in the Workforce Survey" today, polled 1,054 North Americans across all industries and government on their attitudes and use of AI at work. Some 26% described their organizations as "all in" on AI adoption, with another 28% indicating that they had begun a few focused AI deployments. Of those AI tools in use, many were ready-made right out of the box, others were built on low-code platforms, and the rest were custom-built from scratch.

An unexpected finding for the researchers was how little generative AI training workers get.

"The number of people who basically report that they get the occasional email from corporate IT -- and not much else -- was really surprising," said Eric Walk, principal for enterprise data strategy at Perficient. "Something that we find anecdotally in our work is that adoption is primarily driven by good training and good enablement."

Different respondents had different expectations of their AI tools: 17% said it increased the quantity of their output, 32% said it improved the quality, and 27% said both.

In particular, robot co-workers are returning impressive results for those using AI. Further, two-thirds of respondents who use AI reported that it takes seven to 10 years of human job experience to replicate the quality of work that AI produces.