Thomson Reuters intros agentic AI Deep Research system

Thomson Reuters on Tuesday launched a custom agentic AI system aimed at lawyers.

CoCounsel Legal with Deep Research combines legal research, essential workflow automation, intelligent document management and AI-powered legal assistance. The content and technology vendor said the Deep Research technology doesn't sit next to the work; it is embedded in it and designed to provide support in litigation, transactional work and regulatory analysis.

CoCounsel Legal with Deep Research is based on Thomson Reuters' content and tools, including the Westlaw Advantage legal research platform. Deep Research is built to reason, plan and deliver legal research results. The agentic tool also keeps human reviewers in the loop by explaining its process, sourcing its answers and building the foundation of its argument, according to the company.

Meanwhile, another tool, agentic guided workflows, applies agentic AI to high-friction legal work such as drafting privacy policies, complaints, discovery responses and employee policies.

Agentic AI and law The new research tool debuts as agentic AI capabilities have become popular in the AI market. Like every industry, the legal profession is going to have to face the fact that AI can often and increasingly do our jobs better than we can. James Michael CooperProfessor, California Western School of Law It is also an example of how AI technology is changing many industries. "Like every industry, the legal profession is going to have to face the fact that AI can often and increasingly do our jobs better than we can," said James Michael Cooper, a California Western School of Law professor. "This new set of innovations is helping to drive that conversation in the agentic AI and law space." While the legal profession is ripe for the use of AI technology, using AI closely with law also carries challenges.