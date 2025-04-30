UiPath AI agents blend with RPA amid industry hype, doubts

UiPath AI agents shipped this week within a new orchestration platform that routes workloads to them alongside more familiar forms of IT automation. This move comes as broader industry uncertainty about AI return on investment persists.

UiPath Maestro, launched in beta in October and private preview in January, will be generally available in May. The vendor also shipped an Agent Builder tool, support for AI agent frameworks such as Agntcy and Model Context Protocol, and agent integrations for updated document processing and UI automation tools.

UiPath, founded in 2005 and with more than 10,000 customers, reported $1.67 billion in annual recurring revenue for 2024, but is still best known for robotic process automation (RPA) tools. This launch represents the company's "second act," according to co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines in a press release this week. The company's stock fell 14.8% after its most recent earnings report fell short of expectations and guidance for quarterly sales.

UiPath AI agents face stiff competition from other business process automation vendors, most notably ServiceNow, which has 8,400 customers and reported $10.65 billion in subscription revenue in its fiscal 2024. Atlassian, which has begun to make forays into business process and enterprise service management from its roots in DevOps tools, also offers AI agents and reported $4.4 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2024.

"There is a convergence between specialist automation companies like UiPath, Appian or Pegasystems, application players like SAP and Salesforce, and business platform players like ServiceNow on the [AI agent] space," said Neil Ward-Dutton, an analyst at IDC. "That creates a real challenge for companies like UiPath, which has deep capabilities in specific areas, but they're now coming up against companies with an order of magnitude bigger marketing budgets."

Generative AI didn't live up to some of the industry's lofty expectations in 2024, and AI agents appear to be on the same path in 2025.

UiPath's controlled agency However, Ward-Dutton said UiPath's approach to AI agents differs from some competitors' in taking a pragmatic view of where the technology is useful to enterprises while integrating it with existing IT automation systems that are still more effective for certain tasks. Mark Geene, senior vice president and general manager of AI products and platform at UiPath, called this strategy "controlled agency." "You can say, 'I'm never going to let the agent go update and make a payment out of my SAP system. I will always rely on a reliable API or UI automation that I know and trust to do that,'" Geene said. "But for the steps in between, I'll let the agent make recommendations or do analysis." A UiPath Maestro process intelligence feature helps users start with limited AI agent autonomy and expand it incrementally. "Our process intelligence looks and says, 'Hey, you're passing this to a human to review every time, and they're not making any changes. They're just accepting everything the agent's doing. Would you like to give the agent now more responsibility?'" Geene said. "We'll still send it to a human if we're uncertain, and we give the agent some [boundaries] and context, because we have these very detailed evaluations through our platform of how an agent is running and how accurate it is." UiPath's Maestro and Agent Builder include guidance for users, in some cases delivered through AI assistants, about which parts of business workflows AI agents are best suited for and low-code/no-code templates to help users get started. This is similar to Atlassian's approach this month, when it embedded its Rovo AI tools into its broader cloud subscriptions and updated its Studio automation builder to include more guided workflows.