Atlassian Data Center stops multiyear license renewals

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Atlassian Data Center customers no longer have the option of multiyear license renewals as the company disclosed plans to add high-security Government Cloud and Isolated Cloud offerings by 2026.

Tiffany To, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise and platform at Atlassian, confirmed this week that the one-year limitation applies to all on-premises software editions. The confirmation comes after multiple users told Informa TechTarget that they'd encountered the limit over the last year.

"We're working with partners to qualify why customers haven't moved to the cloud and how we can help them build the business case," To said. "That's partially why we have reduced the amount of years that they can renew, because if they do three years, then we don't end up in a conversation with them again for three more years. [Given] the speed at which we're unblocking the things that prevent them from moving to the cloud, we feel like the majority of them should be able to do it at this point."

The products, which include Jira Software, Jira Service Management and Confluence, have received security, performance and scalability updates, along with a built-in connector to Rovo Search as of this week, but otherwise haven't been part of the many feature updates Atlassian has introduced for its cloud platform. Atlassian already stopped supporting the low-end, on-premises Server editions of its products in 2024 and hasn't made a secret of its cloud push, especially over the last two years.

However, the company softened its cloud-first messaging in October, replacing it with "enterprise-first."

According to To, the shift to enterprise-first was a part of ongoing negotiations with Atlassian Data Center customers behind the scenes, as the company sought to sell on-premises holdouts on the business case for moving to the cloud.

"It shows a maturation in our growth as a technology vendor, where, yes, we've had these customers for a long time on Data Center, but to be their partner in the cloud takes another level of care," To said. "We're saying, 'We're not just shipping you bits. We're going to take care of your stuff in the cloud,' which means we have to fully understand their business needs and what we're building for them."

During these discussions in late 2024 and early 2025, Atlassian gauged interest in Government Cloud, based on its recent FedRAMP Moderate authorization, and Isolated Cloud, an Atlassian-managed virtual private cloud on dedicated infrastructure now slated for availability in 2026. Enough Atlassian Data Center customers indicated that they would invest that it led to this week's official launch, To said.

"There are all these segments where 100% public cloud isn't going to work, and we spent a lot of time thinking about how much we want to invest in Government and Isolated Cloud," she said. "If we're going to make those investments, we need to know that customers are going to adopt them."