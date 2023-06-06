Free Atlassian Jira DevSecOps tab opens doors to expansion

Users of Atlassian Jira Software Cloud have a free DevSecOps workflow option at their disposal with this week's release of Security in Jira, which offers a glimpse into possibilities for future expansion in software security for the vendor.

The optional tab in the Jira Software Cloud interface ties in security vulnerability management tools from five partners in its first release: Snyk code scanning; Mend.io application security testing; Lacework's cloud-native application protection platform; StackHawk application and API security; and JFrog, which markets multiple software composition analysis scanning and DevSecOps pipeline tools. Atlassian said it plans to develop additional partnerships for future releases.

Data from partner tools fed into Security in Jira will enable DevSecOps teams to filter and triage security vulnerabilities in their software through existing developer workflows. The integrations, via the Atlassian Open DevOps API, will automatically link Jira issues to vulnerabilities and populate those issues with security details or assign team members to respond.

Atlassian Jira users can already tie in third-party tools using Open DevOps through deployments and releases tabs. Now, Security in Jira partners have their data pre-integrated into the separate security tab without requiring users to do custom work, said Suzie Prince, head of product for DevOps at Atlassian.

"This is expanding the scope of Jira Software to bring security into that native experience, to make it a native part of Agile planning for software development teams," Prince said. "If they're using one or more [partner tools], it will merge those vulnerabilities to provide a holistic view of all of the vulnerabilities that impact a particular project … either at the code level or [in] issues that might appear at runtime as well."

This update from Atlassian reflects a wider trend in enterprise DevSecOps practices that increasingly ties security concerns into the software planning and design process, said Katie Norton, an analyst at IDC.

"In our DevSecOps survey this year, there was a huge shift in the number of organizations that indicated they are moving security into the planning and design phases of the lifecycle," she said. "Jira is obviously a tool that is used in those phases of software development -- in our market share [analysis] Atlassian is second only behind Microsoft, and the majority of that comes from Jira -- so having that security information there is valuable."

In the 2023 IDC DevSecOps Adoption, Tools and Techniques survey, 28.3% of respondents said they first incorporate application security at the planning phase of software development, an increase from 16.3% in the 2022 survey; and 41.2% said they first incorporate it at the design phase, up from 15.6% in 2022.

Atlassian Security in Jira ties security vulnerability management into developer workflows.