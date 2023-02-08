DevSecOps needs to improve to grow adoption rates, maturity

DevOps is old news now. If your organization is doing cloud-native software development, DevOps is probably a given.

According to research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA):

37% of organizations are employing DevOps "extensively";

28% are doing so on a limited basis;

7% plan to employ DevOps in the next 12 to 24 months; and

12% are interested in doing so sometime in the future.

To me, a DevOps conversation isn't complete without broaching the subject of DevSecOps. DevSecOps combines application development, operations, infrastructure as code and cybersecurity within the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. It's all about automating and observing security throughout the software lifecycle. By aligning security, software development and IT operations, DevSecOps can improve security efficacy while reducing process friction.

Once again, organizations get it. The ESG/ISSA research indicated that 37% of organizations have incorporated security into DevOps processes extensively, and 33% have incorporated security into DevOps on a limited basis.