Atlassian Open DevOps tools stitch together more workflows

An update to Atlassian's Open DevOps expands integrations with third-party products as well as its own tools, as the vendor takes a different tack on developer toolchains compared with its major competitors.

Generally, the Open DevOps approach, which emphasizes developer choice and integration with third-party tools, is a deliberate departure from competitor products that seek to offer pre-integrated single toolchains, said Suzie Prince, head of product for DevOps at Atlassian.

"Companies and individuals are using 25 different tools [on average] in their software delivery toolchain, and organizations are devoting 10% of their development time to maintain this tool chain," Prince said. "Sometimes the reaction in the market is to standardize on a single tool, but this would not give room for creativity of individual development teams. We take a different approach."

This week's update to Atlassian Open DevOps, a Jira Software add-on launched in 2021 to link together disparate developer workflow tools, builds in support for Atlassian's recently shipped Compass product, which tracks the ownership and performance of distributed applications. The update also revamps the tool's Release page to show feature flag status information based on fresh integrations with partners LaunchDarkly and Split Software. Data on pull requests is now part of the tool's Build page.

Upcoming additions to the Plan page within Open DevOps will include scope creep alerts, to be added this quarter, and stuck issue notifications set to ship in the first quarter of 2023. A new page within the Open DevOps UI, called Discovery, features integrations with virtual whiteboard vendor partners Productboard, Miro and Mural in this week's update. The Discovery page will be the site of a new Atlassian idea management product due for launch in early 2023, according to company officials.

It's increasingly common for internal platform engineering teams to take on this integration burden for the deployment phase of application delivery, but Atlassian's focus with Open DevOps is on the earlier planning, coding, building and issue tracking phases of the software development lifecycle, Prince said.

Some of Atlassian's existing customers, including some respondents to a company survey quoted in a blog post this week, welcomed the expansion of Open DevOps to tie in with more third-party tools, which spares them manual integration efforts.

"Our DevOps team was happy to see Concourse CI integration," said Mike Miracle, chief strategy officer at Kubernetes backup service provider Catalogic Software, in a separate interview this week. "Integrating Concourse directly into a Jira issue allows developers to run a CI pipeline from within a Jira issue, so it is a timesaver in completing tasks for the developer and the downstream QA team."

It can be difficult to find Concourse integrations among DevOps products, given it's a lesser-known CI/CD platform, Miracle said.