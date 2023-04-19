Atlassian unveils generative AI-backed tools for Confluence

Atlassian on Wednesday unveiled new tools for its team collaboration platform Confluence, including a OpenAI-supported virtual assistant, Atlassian Intelligence.

The new capabilities were revealed at the collaboration software vendor's annual user conference, Team '23 in Las Vegas.

Atlassian customers can sign up for the Atlassian Intelligence early access waitlist starting today. Over the next few months, Atlassian will gradually invite people who join the waitlist to get Atlassian Intelligence and gather feedback from them. The Confluence tools are now available in beta and will be generally available in a tiered release schedule from July 2023 through the first half of 2024.

Harnessing generative AI to create text In Confluence, Atlassian Intelligence can instantly summarize meetings by providing action items and decision overviews. It can also create blog posts using documents in Confluence as reference material. In addition, Atlassian Intelligence can draft tweets, according to the vendor. Collaboration platform competitors Microsoft and Google also recently installed generative AI-backed virtual assistants to let users create text quickly. Independent vendors such as Notion, which has its own suite of AI tools, also are competing in the collaboration software market. "With these moves, they strengthen their position against vendors like Microsoft and Google … who are all now playing for a place in this market through existing and new features," said Metrigy analyst Irwin Lazar. "I see these announcements largely as a way for Confluence to compete more effectively with Notion. Confluence also is prominent in the world of wiki software, which also includes Guru and Zoho. Atlassian Intelligence also can provide users with definitions for Atlassian terms, such as acronyms, in company materials just by hovering over the term. It can also answer specific questions about company policy and guidelines, such as rules around reimbursement for office equipment and how to enable two-factor authentication. "Atlassian [Intelligence] will coalesce that information and surface it for you," said Erika Trautman, Atlassian head of product for work management.