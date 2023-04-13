ChatGPT craze hits infrastructure as code

Generative AI might be coming to an infrastructure-as-code tool near you, as DevOps pros apply general-purpose code-generating AI in this field and as vendors build it into products.

The latest such product, rolled out this week, is Pulumi AI, part of a new Pulumi Insights module for the infrastructure-as-code vendor’s cloud service. It uses an instance of the ChatGPT large language model (LLM) trained by Pulumi to generate infrastructure-as-code in programming languages such as Python and TypeScript based on natural language prompts. Pulumi Insights uses the vendor’s knowledge graph of its users’ cloud infrastructure deployment patterns to generate alerts and recommendations through a new dashboard for cloud customers, which they can query using natural language.

Pulumi is the first established infrastructure-as-code vendor to include such a feature within its product, but it was technically beaten to the punch by a startup called FireFly, which launched its Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure-as-Code Generator (AIaC) in December. FireFly’s product can generate code based on natural language prompts for HashiCorp’s Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, Pulumi, Kubernetes Helm charts and Dockerfiles.

Meanwhile, in just under a year since GitHub’s Copilot became available, there are already anecdotal instances of it being used to generate Terraform infrastructure-as-code. Amazon’s CodeWhisperer AI coding assistant can also generate infrastructure-as-code resources such as S3 buckets.

Given the way generative AI has taken the software development world by storm, it’s unsurprising it would also lend itself to infrastructure-as-code tools, but other DevOps trends, such as the tendency to manage applications among multiple clouds, also play a role in this growth, said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research.

“The major consensus a lot of people have with cloud automation, particularly if you're multi-cloud, is that deployments are a mess,” he said. “The SREs and DevOps engineers who can write infrastructure-as-code well are very few, so they are very expensive.”

Even skilled DevOps engineers may be most experienced with a particular cloud provider, which raises challenges when they must deploy apps to a different cloud infrastructure, Thurai said. Generative AI tools for infrastructure-as-code can help them get started.