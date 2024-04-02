GitHub Actions-hosted runners tie in Azure private networks

The hosted version of GitHub's CI/CD workflow service can now configure workloads to run on Azure private networks and GPUs, part of a package of updates meant to appeal to larger, more security-conscious companies.

In the past, users' self-hosted GitHub Actions runners -- virtual machines that execute build-and-test jobs in CI/CD workflows -- could be configured to run within Azure private networks. But runners hosted by GitHub previously had to use shared networks. Now, Actions can automatically access Azure storage accounts and databases based on users' existing cloud network security policies as well as on-premises resources via VPN gateways and Azure ExpressRoute connections without requiring separate configuration.

The private network support within Azure was launched into public beta last year within the U.S. but became generally available this week for GitHub Actions Enterprise and Team accounts in 10 additional regions that include Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and South India. GitHub is also planning to support private networks in more Azure regions as well as in AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the future, according to a company blog post. The private network support for Azure won't come with additional costs.

Also this week, GitHub added public beta support for Actions runners on GPUs, which are often associated with AI applications, and Apple silicon support for MacOS runners, with further GPU and ARM chip options planned in the future. New smaller virtual machine SKUs with two virtual CPUs were added to the low end of the GitHub Actions-hosted runners menu, which previously supported a minimum of four virtual CPUs.

All of this will mean more customers can eliminate the management overhead of self-hosted runners while maintaining tighter network security, said Chris Reddington, senior manager of developer advocacy at GitHub.

"If you think back to some of those old comics and memes where developers are waiting for their code to compile, that time where developers are waiting for build and test results to come back is super important," Reddington said. "We can help minimize that by giving [users] the different SKUs that [they] might need for what [they] need to achieve."

Private network support boosts Azure's GitHub appeal For existing GitHub Actions customers, private network support for hosted runners will alleviate complexities in access to underlying Azure resources and give hosted runners on Azure a more distinct advantage over self-hosted runners on AWS. "AWS has a much stronger dependency on IAM [identity and access management], or authentication, and has focused on developing OIDC [OpenID Connect] authentication that permits access from anywhere," said Kyler Middleton, senior principal software engineer at healthcare tech company Veradigm. "Azure, in comparison, has focused on more traditional and well-understood access limitations, which includes IP limitations. This can create complexities with access to resources. For instance, if a Terraform builder has write access to a Key Vault but doesn't have IP access, it's unable to update config." Analysts also see this creating an advantage for Azure in DevOps platforms. "Can you do the same thing with GitHub Actions and AWS or Google Cloud?" said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "Sure, but the integration between GitHub and Azure now comes out-of-the box without any manual configuration needed and with the ability to centrally enforce the security of GitHub actions through Azure policies." As for planned private network support for AWS and GCP, "they have to make some kind of a declaration to at least eventually treat everyone equally. But at the end of the day, who would you go to when looking for integration between Microsoft-owned GitHub and Microsoft-owned Azure? Especially as this integration is all about security and compliance, I think the answer to this question is clear." Connecting more closely with competing cloud providers also broadens Microsoft's opportunities to poach those customers, said Christopher Condo, an analyst at Forrester Research.