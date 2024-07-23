GitLab users cautiously optimistic on Datadog DevSecOps deal

This story was updated on 7/23/2024.

With some hesitation, GitLab customers this week digested a report that the DevSecOps vendor is seeking a buyer and that Datadog is among the potentially interested acquirers, but remained open to the possible benefits of the combination.

According to a July 17 Reuters report that cited anonymous sources, GitLab "is exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest," and observability vendor Datadog is among the potentially interested buyers. Google's parent company, Alphabet, has a 22.2% voting stake in GitLab, according to Reuters, and some Wall Street analysts suggested that Google might also be a potential acquirer, along with IBM. Alphabet has also reportedly been in talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for $23 billion and martech company HubSpot, both of which fizzled.

GitLab acquisition talks are in early exploratory stages, according to Reuters' sources.

"Any deal is still weeks away and no agreement is certain," the report stated. No estimate of the financial terms of the deal has been reported.

While the numbers add up -- Datadog has a $41.3 billion market capitalization, according to Google Finance, while GitLab's is $8.8 billion -- this merger would be a "mighty large bite" for Datadog if it goes forward, IDC analyst Jim Mercer said.

"In the long term, it could benefit enterprise customers by providing them with access to a platform that can build, secure, deliver and run their applications," Mercer said. "However ... I suspect there would be some indigestion pulling the two companies together."

GitLab users have integration, pricing qualms For one joint customer of both companies, the reported deal was initially a head-scratcher, but the possibilities became clearer on further consideration. Maarten Smeets Maarten Smeets "It was a bit of a surprise, but I did think about it, and it actually makes sense," said Maarten Smeets, vice president of cloud at PaaS provider Mendix, which uses GitLab's DevSecOps pipelines and consolidated its observability tooling onto Datadog three years ago. "Datadog is looking for a bigger footprint, especially in enterprises, and for them, shifting to the left in the application development process makes a lot of sense because it also drives consumption [of Datadog's application performance monitoring tools]. ... It would also give them access to assets they normally do not have access to by default, like code repositories and pipelines." Smeets said he could also see the potential benefit of pushing Datadog's observability alerts and findings back to developers at the design phase of applications, fully closing the DevOps feedback loop. But whether he would deploy such a combined tool set would depend heavily on what the integration process looks like, he said. The best value Datadog brings us is reducing incident triage time. If I can bring that back to point to an actual code change, module or infrastructure-as-code bit directly, that would be very helpful. Maarten SmeetsVice president of cloud, Mendix "It would be worth looking into," Smeets said. "But the best value Datadog brings us is reducing incident triage time. If I can bring that back to point to an actual code change, module or infrastructure-as-code bit directly, that would be very helpful." Another GitLab user said he hoped that being combined into a larger entity would help the DevSecOps vendor lower its prices to beat Microsoft and GitHub. For example, both GitLab and GitHub offer unlimited public and private code repositories in their free tiers, but GitHub includes 2,000 minutes of GitHub Actions CI/CD jobs per month for public repositories, while GitLab includes 400 pipeline minutes per group, per month, for private and public repositories. GitHub also offers access to project management features in its free tier, which GitLab lists as part of its $29 per user, per month, Premium subscription. Anuj Tyagi Anuj Tyagi "So far we have most of our custom tooling built on GitLab, but those can be moved to GitHub easily if required," said Anuj Tyagi, a senior site reliability engineer at a communications company he requested not be named. "GitHub offers a lot of features in [its] free tier because [it] can afford to minimize [its] profits after the Microsoft acquisition. They are trying to break competitors. Jenkins is already considered old. ... GitLab is on sale now. So, slowly they are winning the race for future." Right now, Tyagi said, his company uses GitLab for pipeline orchestration, but with its own runners, and it doesn't use any of GitLab's premium security scanning or project management features. A merger with Datadog "can be [beneficial], if they make changes in licensing and features," Tyagi said. Smeets said he isn't interested in either Datadog or GitLab for security automation. "As a [service provider], I'm always going to use best-of-breed security tools -- we use Snyk, Veracode, things like that," he said. "I would be looking more for how GitLab and Datadog can work with these through connectors than their own offerings right off the bat."