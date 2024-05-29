JFrog-GitHub partnership eyes software supply chain security

JFrog and Microsoft subsidiary GitHub are bringing their platforms together to provide better visibility across the software supply chain as enterprises juggle the advances of AI in software development with the criticality of security.

The partnership, a first for the companies, aims to enable teams to more easily work between the two platforms -- one for building code and the other for storing built binaries. It addresses user experience and traceability between source code and binaries, while also providing a consolidated security view.

"The partnership focuses on allowing customers to more seamlessly integrate the two solutions, focusing on their strengths -- creating a better-together scenario," said Jim Mercer, an analyst at IDC. "Both GitHub Actions and the JFrog platform tend to be stronger where the other product is weaker, so they balance one another out."

It also pushes forward JFrog's concept of "EveryOps," which seeks to converge and broaden IT operations disciplines into a universal practice.

"We do see the coming together of MLOps, DevOps, DevSecOps, etc., in both practice at organizations and in tooling," said Katie Norton, an analyst at IDC. "These processes coming together in the same tooling is just more efficient, cost-effective and secure."

Peeling back the partnership The integrations between GitHub and JFrog are focused around three areas, according to Yoav Landman, co-founder and CTO at JFrog. The first is user experience, with a single sign-on feature and mapping between GitHub code repositories and JFrog Projects, used for managing project resources and permissions. The second area is traceability, with integration between GitHub Actions and JFrog packages to provide bidirectional navigation between the two. A workflow in GitHub Actions creates binaries that are then stored in JFrog Artifactory, a binary manager and the company's flagship offering. Now developer teams can navigate from a GitHub Actions workflow using a list of packages created under the output of the build to where it was deposited in JFrog Artifactory and back again, according to Landman. The bidirectional navigation extends to software bill of materials (SBOM) packages, which are stored in JFrog Artifactory as binaries. The integration makes software provenance and dependencies more accessible to developer teams, Landman said. "We've always had this capacity, but we made it easier to consume," he said. "It's just in one place -- so you can see the output of your build and then you can navigate to the SBOM in JFrog, and from the SBOM you can go over to the build." The third area is security, by giving customers a consolidated view of JFrog Advanced Security -- which scans binaries -- and GitHub Advanced Security, which scans source code. "We have one place under the GitHub security view where you can see GitHub Advanced Security findings together with JFrog Advanced Security findings, and you don't have to switch contexts between different views," Landman said. In September, during its annual user conference, JFrog will introduce another integration -- this time with GitHub Copilot. In GitHub, the generative AI bot can act as a coding assistant, but in JFrog, it will function more like a guide to the company's catalog of binaries, which includes binary versions and associated metadata. "You will be able to consult from GitHub Copilot ... in order to pick the best packages and get insights about them," including potential alternatives, Landman said.