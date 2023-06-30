Automate workflows by running PowerShell in GitHub Actions

GitHub might seem like just a fancy user interface over Git repositories, but with features such as GitHub Actions, it can be so much more. And when you add PowerShell to the mix, you gain the ability to automate any of your current workflows.

PowerShell can be used for typical DevOps workflows, such as code building and deployment, as well as automation on platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Exchange. By running PowerShell scripts in GitHub Actions, DevOps and IT teams can automate CI/CD pipeline tasks, deploy and manage cloud infrastructure, and perform traditional PowerShell tasks such as Exchange management.

What is GitHub Actions? GitHub Actions is a DevOps pipeline tool that orchestrates actions centered around a code repository. This includes CI/CD-related tasks -- such as code testing, compilation and deployment -- that can be triggered during a normal development cycle through pull requests and code pushes. Because GitHub is primarily a code repository, GitHub Actions are defined in YAML and stored as just another file in your repository. The actions used in this tutorial are pre-built; although this article doesn't cover how to write an entire GitHub Actions workflow, you can also use community-built or custom actions inside your workflow.

Using PowerShell in GitHub Actions The easiest way to run PowerShell inside GitHub Actions is to call a script or run inline code using the default action and specifying the PowerShell shell. For example, to run PowerShell code included in your YAML file, use the following syntax. - name: Build Module shell: pwsh run: Invoke-Build -Task ModuleBuild Although this example uses the Invoke-Build module to build a PowerShell module, you can also specify arbitrary code. Notice that the shell value is set to pwsh, referencing PowerShell 7. If you're running your workflow on a Windows host, you also have access to the powershell shell, which refers to Windows PowerShell. Specify the OS for the job by setting the runs-on property, as shown below. jobs: PowerShellDemo: name: "PowerShell Demo" runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Build Module shell: pwsh run: Invoke-Build -Task ModuleBuild This example uses the latest version of Ubuntu, so assume that all other code in this tutorial is written to execute on ubuntu-latest. To write out a multiline script, use the pipe character on the run: line, then indent the subsequent lines of your script as shown below. - name: Get contents of files shell: pwsh run: | foreach ($file in (Get-ChildItem ./path/to/files/*.txt)) { Write-Host "File: $($file.Name)" Get-Content $file.FullName } Setting workflow variables In a GitHub Actions workflow, you can also set a workflow variable by writing output using the following format, replacing varName with the name of the variable to set and varValue with the variable's value. ::set-output name=varName::varValue To do this in PowerShell, use the following syntax. - name: Set pipeline variable id: set_pipeline_variable shell: pwsh run: | $content = Get-Content ./path/to/file.json Write-Output ::set-output name=jsonData::$content The above script reads the content of a JSON file and sets the value of the jsonData variable to that content. The data in that variable can then be accessed further down the pipeline by referencing ${{steps.set_pipeline_variable.outputs.jsonData}}. Calling script files Executing PowerShell in a GitHub Actions workflow, as shown in the above example, has a downside: The code is inside the YAML file. While this doesn't prevent the file from running or directly cause problems, longer scripts can make the YAML file difficult to read. An alternative approach is to call script files, which you can do using the syntax below. This is the recommended way to run complicated scripts inside a pipeline. - name: Build Module shell: pwsh run: ./build.ps1 -Task ModuleBuild This example involves running a PowerShell ModuleBuild script and passing a parameter to it. This executes the script as expected, with the Task parameter set to ModuleBuild.