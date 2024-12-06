How to prepare for long-lasting cloud outages

In an era when businesses rely heavily on the cloud, the harsh reality is that cloud outages still occur more frequently -- and for longer -- than many anticipate.

The allure of cloud's subscription-based pricing model accelerated the removal of on-site products. This has fueled the removal of on-site, organizational control of cloud resources. All control is now in the hands of cloud providers and vendors. These providers and vendors promise reliability, but interruptions can strike like lightning, disrupting services and leaving companies scrambling.

The question isn't whether cloud outages could happen -- because they certainly will -- but whether businesses are prepared for the storms that lie ahead.

The CrowdStrike outage: A wake-up call The CrowdStrike incident in 2024 showed that many companies couldn't handle an outage. There were no contingency plans for services that could not boot up. Cloud outages typically involve the loss of applications; while that is bad, there are some workarounds. For example, contingency plans can rely on backup systems or paper trails. But the CrowdStrike outage was different. This was core infrastructure that went down. Consider having software that requires an active internet connection to connect to a cloud to work. Companies like Microsoft and Adobe have products that can be nonfunctional when users aren't connected to their cloud. What we see now is the infrastructure following suit, and the CrowdStrike incident was a clear wake-up call to everyone. When core infrastructure is dependent on someone else, it can cost organizations hundreds of millions of dollars, as Delta Airlines found out. A bad update caused the CrowdStrike outage, but that is only a short step from losing access to a consistent internet connection required to operate. This event caused many companies to look at what updates are out of their control. Customers do not control cloud vendor updates. Businesses receive an email telling them about forthcoming updates. Then, users cross their fingers and hope their applications work after any changes. The CrowdStrike outage now has people looking for alternatives and advice on how to handle these cloud outages. But not everything is completely lost.

Open the lines of communication While customers can't control what happens with their cloud services, they can control how they communicate about them. One of the biggest issues when things go wrong is a lack of information. People get frustrated when they don't know what is going on. Staff doesn't know what to tell customers, and that frustration snowballs into chaos. The CrowdStrike outage was unique because the failed infrastructure meant many of the traditional communication methods were inaccessible. I have seen this happen during a data center power outage, where the network operations center (NOC) could not call anyone because the phone list was saved on the computers. The entire raised floor, including the NOC, was taken down due to a pushed power shunt button. Of course, a paper printout fixed that, but who has paper printouts anymore? Communication plans, such as old-fashioned call trees, still work. While I might call my boss at their desk, I still have their cellphone number as a backup. It is also a good idea to seek out alternative communication methods held on public servers, such as Discord, Google Chat and Slack. While these tools might be frowned upon in normal working conditions, they can be a lifesaver when there is a large-scale outage, and the primary forms of communication are down.