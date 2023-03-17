When to use the Windows command prompt vs. PowerShell

There are two purpose-built options to manage a Windows client and server OS from the command line.

The most common and universally recognized is the command prompt. Cmd.exe has been an aspect of Windows since Windows NT, and to this day, every Windows professional should be familiar with it. However, the focus of Windows automation skills development should be on PowerShell. It's the newer and more powerful tool to programmatically manage all modern Windows versions as well as a variety of other platforms.

Let's cover several examples of tasks that admins can accomplish exclusively with one of these tools, and then compare how admins can perform the same tasks in either tool.

Key use cases for PowerShell Here are the key use cases for PowerShell that we will take a look at: Custom development and scripts.

Managing resources beyond the local system.

Data manipulation. The most notable advantage of using PowerShell over the command prompt is PowerShell's extensibility. Although you can create tools for both by writing scripts, the command prompt is limited as an interpreter. Though you could go the VBScript route and use the cscript interpreter, it's easier -- and best practice -- to write PowerShell scripts instead to take advantage of modules, native .NET integration and the PowerShell pipeline. With extensibility and an object-oriented approach comes the opportunity to manage a range of platforms. PowerShell modules can manage most, if not all, of Microsoft's products, such as Exchange, SQL Server and cloud offerings including Microsoft 365 and Azure Active Directory. PowerShell ships with a wide range of capabilities that aren't possible in the command prompt. All the *-Object cmdlets let you take objects and sort, group, select, compare, measure and tee them -- all without any special coding to support those features.

Comparing PowerShell vs. the command prompt Here is a quick side-by-side comparison, for reference: PowerShell Command prompt Included on Windows? Yes (Windows PowerShell) Yes Cross platform? Yes No Script files .ps1 .bat, .cmd Outputs Objects Text Command chaining? Yes (pipeline) No Extendable? Yes, through modules Yes, through executables Native .NET integration? Yes No Native WMI integration? Yes No Command help Standard help framework Custom for each command Scripting environment? Yes (ISE, VS Code) No