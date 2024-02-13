How to find and customize your PowerShell profile

If you run the same commands every time you launch the PowerShell console, then it's probably time to customize your PowerShell profile for a smoother scripting experience.

When you develop a profile in PowerShell, you define your settings as a PowerShell script to make the process easier. In this article, learn about the PowerShell profile, how to edit your profile for any PowerShell console -- the newer cross-platform PowerShell 7, Windows PowerShell 5.1, Visual Studio (VS) Code and PowerShell Integrated Script Environment (ISE) -- and several handy additions for your profile.

What is the PowerShell profile? The PowerShell profile is a PowerShell script that runs every time you launch PowerShell, except when you use the -NoProfile flag. The PowerShell profile location varies depending on several conditions: The version of PowerShell: Windows PowerShell or PowerShell 7?

Is the profile for all users or the current user?

Is the profile host application-specific? The following lists are directories. The names of the profile scripts depend on the host application. For all users, the profile is located at the following locations: Windows PowerShell: $PSHOME\

PowerShell 7: Windows: $PSHOME\ Linux: /usr/local/Microsoft/powershell/7/ macOS: /usr/local/Microsoft/powershell/7/

For specific users, the profile is located here: Windows PowerShell: $HOME\Documents\WindowsPowerShell\

PowerShell 7: Windows: $HOME\Documents\PowerShell\ Linux: ~/.config/powershell/ macOS: ~/.config/powershell/

The directories can have several valid profile files. The difference between the profiles is based on the host application that launches PowerShell. We use ISE and VS Code as examples for hosts: All hosts: profile.ps1

ISE: Microsoft.PowerShellISE_profile.ps1

VS Code: Microsoft.VSCode_profile.ps1 If a user launches VS Code, then the following profiles could run on Windows: All users, all hosts: $PSHOME\profile.ps1

All users, VS Code: $PSHOME\Microsoft.VSCode_profile.ps1

Current user, all hosts: $HOME\profile.ps1

Current user, VS Code: $HOME\Microsoft.VSCode_profile.ps1 If any of those files don't exist, PowerShell skips that profile.

How to access your PowerShell profile The easiest way to retrieve the PowerShell profile is through PowerShell itself. You don't need to remember the profile paths because they are stored in the $Profile variable. The $Profile variable shows the PowerShell profile location. The only path displayed is the current user's PowerShell host application profile. The $Profile variable has additional properties to show us the other paths, which you find by piping the variable to the Get-Member cmdlet: $Profile | Get-Member -MemberType NoteProperty Find the other PowerShell profile locations on the system. To find the path for all users, all hosts profile, run the following command: $Profile.AllUsersAllHosts Pinpoint the all users, all hosts profile in the PowerShell 7 folder. The hosts profile file is in the Program Files hierarchy and can't be edited without administrative permissions. Instead, focus on the current user, current host profile, which you find with the following command: $Profile.CurrentUserCurrentHost Find the current user, current host PowerShell profile for customization. To edit that script, run the following command to launch VS Code and open that file: code $Profile.CurrentUserCurrentHost