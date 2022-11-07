Manage Kubernetes clusters with PowerShell and kubectl

When it comes to managing a Kubernetes cluster, kubectl is the de facto command-line tool. Whichever platform or shell you use, there's a version of kubectl for you.

The only real difference between using kubectl in PowerShell vs. Bash, for example, is which tools are available to parse the output. Tools such as grep, awk or jq work, but you can also parse JSON output inside PowerShell using built-in cmdlets and a little know-how.

In this walkthrough, learn to set up aliasing and autocompletion in kubectl, parse kubectl's JSON output and use PowerShell's Select-String cmdlet to search log output.

How to set up kubectl in PowerShell To follow along with this tutorial, first make sure that you've installed kubectl. Kubectl aliasing in PowerShell A good initial step when setting up PowerShell to manage Kubernetes on a new device is to alias kubectl commands. Aliasing in PowerShell is the technique of using an alternate name to reference a command. For example, to avoid typing kubectl over and over, you can alias kubectl to k. Using the New-Alias cmdlet, set the alias name with the -Name parameter and establish the target command's value with the -Value parameter: New-Alias -Name 'k' -Value 'kubectl' After setting up this alias, you can type k instead of kubectl, saving six characters each time you make a call to Kubernetes. To use this alias across launch sessions, add it to your PowerShell profile, which maps the alias for you automatically. Kubectl autocompletion in PowerShell Next, use the following command to set up autocompletion for kubectl commands in the PowerShell console: kubectl completion powershell | Out-String | Invoke-Expression Add autocompletion to your PowerShell profile with the following command: kubectl completion powershell | Out-File $PROFILE -Append After completing this step, type k or kubectl and press the Tab key to cycle through the available commands.

Parsing kubectl's JSON output One of the easiest ways to handle data from kubectl in PowerShell is to set the output type to JSON and then pipe it to ConvertFrom-Json. Kubectl uses the -o parameter to change output type. Pass json to this parameter to get JSON data. For example, the following command gets all pods and converts them to PowerShell objects: k get pod -o json | ConvertFrom-Json Running this command results in the output shown in Figure 1. Figure 1 To show detailed output about pods, run the following code to examine the items property: (k get pod -o json | ConvertFrom-Json).items Figure 2 Setting up JSON output in kubectl enables you to use PowerShell cmdlets such as Where-Object, Select-Object and Format-Table. For example, to find all pods that are less than a day old, use the following command: (k get pod -o json | ConvertFrom-Json).items | ?{$_.metadata.creationTimestamp -gt (get-date).AddDays(-1)} Figure 3 Similarly, execute the following command to find all pods associated with a specific volume: (k get pod -o json | ConvertFrom-Json).items | ?{$_.spec.volumes.name -contains 'certs'}