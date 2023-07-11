Practice troubleshooting Kubernetes clusters using log data

Kubernetes' complexity is well known, which might be why questions about how to troubleshoot Kubernetes issues account for nearly a third of the content on the Certified Kubernetes Administrator exam.

The CKA is a Kubernetes certification offered by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation that demonstrates an IT professional's ability to set up, configure and manage Kubernetes clusters in production environments. To obtain the CKA certification, candidates must pass a two-hour, performance-based exam that requires test takers to apply their Kubernetes knowledge in realistic scenarios.

Because the CKA test involves solving problems directly in the command line, hands-on practice is key to success. To help candidates prepare, the CKA study guide Acing the Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam pairs explanations of key Kubernetes concepts and terms with example problems similar to those found on the real test.

In Chapter 8 ("Troubleshooting Kubernetes"), author and Kubernetes expert Chad M. Crowell explains how to identify and respond to a range of Kubernetes issues, including cluster events, worker node failures and networking problems. The below excerpt from the chapter walks the reader through a typical CKA exam task that involves troubleshooting an issue with a Kubernetes pod.

In this example problem, you'll follow along as Crowell explains how to create a MySQL deployment with the kubectl command-line tool and then use application logs to diagnose an issue in your Kubernetes cluster. After deciding how to troubleshoot the problem, you'll implement the fix and check that all pods are running and healthy.

For a deeper dive into Kubernetes and additional practice problems, check out the rest of Acing the Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam. To learn more about the CKA certification, read TechTarget Editorial's interview with Crowell, where he offers advice for studying for the CKA exam and explains the benefits of getting a Kubernetes certification.

This chapter covers

How to monitor and view logs in Kubernetes

How to determine high CPU or RAM usage in Kubernetes

How to resolve common cluster issues in Kubernetes

How to analyze network traffic to identify communication issues



As this is the biggest topic (30%) on the CKA exam, we're going to cover troubleshooting in detail in this chapter. Troubleshooting means fixing issues with applications, control plane components, worker nodes, and the underlying network. When running applications in Kubernetes, problems will arise such as issues with pods, services, and deployments.

This chapter will help you understand the logs that a container might output in the process of debugging and getting the application back to a healthy state. If the problem is not the application, it may be the underlying node, the underlying operating system, or a communication problem on the network. On the exam, you'll be expected to know the differences between an application failure, a cluster-level problem, and a network problem and how to troubleshoot and come to a resolution in the shortest amount of time.

Note: The exercises in this chapter involve an action that you must take to "break" the cluster to provide something to troubleshoot. For the exam, the cluster or cluster object will already be broken, so you shouldn't be too concerned about the initial action as a pre-requisite for the exam.