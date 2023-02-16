Manage the Windows PATH environment variable with PowerShell

The Windows PATH environment variable is where applications look for executables -- meaning it can make or break a system or utility installation. Admins can use PowerShell to manage the PATH variable -- a process that entails string manipulation.

Everything covered in this article is applicable to both Windows PowerShell (5.1) and PowerShell (6+).

To access the PATH variable, use:

$env:Path

Depending on your system, the returned PATH variable string could be shorter or longer than the one in Figure 1. A semicolon separates each path in the list.

Figure 1. PATH variable string.

Splitting the string required the following command:

$env:Path -split ';'

This command in Figure 2 will return a string array of the path values that are a part of the PATH variable.

Figure 2. Path values as seen in a string array.

Add to the Windows PATH environment variable To add to the PATH, append a semicolon and a new path on the end of the long path string. We can use PowerShell to check whether the path we want to add is already in the existing path. First, pick a path to add: $addPath = 'C:\TopSecret\Bin' Path strings that refer to a directory are technically correct with or without a trailing slash -- '\' -- and, either way, that path will resolve correctly. To add a path to the PATH variable, first check whether the path is already there. To do so, check for the existence of the path both with and without the trailing slash. Iterate through all the existing paths and use the following command to check if the new path is already included with or without a '\' on the end: $regexAddPath = [regex]::Escape($addPath) $arrPath = $env:Path -split ';' | Where-Object {$_ -notMatch "^$regexAddPath\\?"} Since we are using regular expressions to check for a trailing '\', escape the $addPath, as it will likely have slashes in it. We use regular expressions here instead of the -notlike operator -- as in the example below -- because it would match on too many paths: $arrPath = $env:Path -split ';' | Where-Object {$_ -notlike "$addPath*"} For instance, using the output of my PATH variable as a reference, if we wanted to remove C:\WINDOWS and used the -notlike parameter, it would also remove C:\WINDOWS\system32 and others. Regular expressions let us explicitly target the path with or without a trailing slash. After we have our array of paths that doesn't include our new one, we can add our path to it, join them with the semicolon and assign that back to the PATH variable: $env:Path = ($arrPath + $addPath) -join ';' We could then collect that array as a single function: Function Add-PathVariable { param ( [string]$addPath ) if (Test-Path $addPath){ $regexAddPath = [regex]::Escape($addPath) $arrPath = $env:Path -split ';' | Where-Object {$_ -notMatch "^$regexAddPath\\?"} $env:Path = ($arrPath + $addPath) -join ';' } else { Throw "'$addPath' is not a valid path." } }

How to remove a path It's just as simple to remove a path from the Windows PATH environment variable as it is to add one. For this example, circle back to Figure 2, which shows some of the paths on the computer, and remove Java: $removePath = 'C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Oracle\Java\javapath' Again, split the PATH and only select the paths that don't match the $removePath with a possible trailing slash. This time, however, we will simply assign that output back to the PATH variable: $regexRemovePath = [regex]::Escape($removePath) $arrPath = $env:Path -split ';' | Where-Object {$_ -notMatch "^$regexRemovePath\\?"} $env:Path = $arrPath -join ';' Because this process is so similar to adding a path, we can combine these processes into one function rather than have two: Function Set-PathVariable { param ( [string]$AddPath, [string]$RemovePath ) $regexPaths = @() if ($PSBoundParameters.Keys -contains 'AddPath'){ $regexPaths += [regex]::Escape($AddPath) } if ($PSBoundParameters.Keys -contains 'RemovePath'){ $regexPaths += [regex]::Escape($RemovePath) } $arrPath = $env:Path -split ';' foreach ($path in $regexPaths) { $arrPath = $arrPath | Where-Object {$_ -notMatch "^$path\\?"} } $env:Path = ($arrPath + $addPath) -join ';' }