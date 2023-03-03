Hone your PowerShell text manipulation skills

If you are interested in task automation, then learning how to use the *-Content cmdlets for effective PowerShell text manipulation will help with advanced infrastructure management efforts.

Part of your automation activities include modifying text files, which used to mean just flat text, such as files you'd create with the Notepad application. These days, the concept of text includes CSV, HTML, JSON, XML and even Markdown files. PowerShell works with all those filetypes -- and YAML is on the horizon for a future PowerShell Core release -- but this tutorial will focus on working with flat text files.

There are a number of cmdlets available for PowerShell text manipulation: Add-Content, Clear-Content, Get-Content and Set-Content. Also, the Out-File cmdlet can create a text file or write to one. You need to be aware of the changes between the Windows PowerShell and PowerShell Core versions -- especially with encoding -- to manage your files across platforms and across applications.

Clearing content from a text file There are times when it's helpful to know how to clear the contents of a file, so the file is empty and available for reuse. The Clear-Content cmdlet offers an easy means of removing content from a file, such as: Clear-Content -Path C:\test\test1.txt The results of the cmdlet empty the contents of the specified file and gives the file a null value as in the following figure: Use the Clear-Content cmdlet to remove the content in a file but preserve its permissions. The Clear-Content cmdlet executes in one less step compared to deleting and recreating the empty file. Another advantage is it preserves the permissions on the file.

Modifying content in a text file Creating text files is a useful activity, but using a script to add content to a file is even more valuable. This script creates a file with 10 server names, one per line: 1..10 |

ForEach-Object {

If ($_ -lt 10) {

$_ | Join-String -OutputPrefix 'Server0' | Add-Content -Path C:\test\Servers.txt

}

else {

$_ | Join-String -OutputPrefix 'Server' | Add-Content -Path C:\test\Servers.txt

}

} The code uses Join-String, which is a feature introduced in PowerShell Core v6.2 preview 3, to create a server name and write it to the file. You could use the following code as an alternative that works in any PowerShell version: 1..10 |

ForEach-Object {

"Server{0:00}" -f $_ | Add-Content -Path C:\test\Servers.txt

} With either method, the file will look the same. Displaying the content of the Servers.txt file.

Perform PowerShell text manipulation with two cmdlets You have two options to modify file content: Add-Content and Set-Content. Add-Content is nondestructive. It adds (appends) content to the end of the file: 11..15 |

ForEach-Object {

"Server{0:00}" -f $_ | Add-Content -Path C:\test\Servers.txt

} This code adds another five server names to the text file created earlier. Additional content added to the Servers.txt file with the Add-Content cmdlet By comparison, the Set-Content cmdlet replaces the current content with new content: $servers = 1..12 |

ForEach-Object {

"NewServer{0:00}" -f $_

}



Set-Content -Path C:\test\Servers.txt -Value $servers This produces the results shown in the following screenshot: Displaying the contents of the Servers.txt file after Set-Content replaces the file contents You may need to use some additional parameters available with Add-Content and Set-Content: NoNewLine concatenates additional text on a single line.

concatenates additional text on a single line. Stream specifies an alternate data stream.

specifies an alternate data stream. AsByteStream creates the file as a stream of bytes.

Use care when using different PowerShell versions The Add-Content, Set-Content and Get-Content cmdlets have an encoding parameter that controls the way PowerShell writes the file. If you only use a single version of PowerShell and files that you create will only be read by PowerShell, then you don't need to worry about this. If you use multiple versions of PowerShell, if your PowerShell files will be read by another application -- possibly on a different OS -- or if you want to use PowerShell to read files created by other applications, then you may need to be aware of encoding. Just to add another wrinkle to the encoding story, the default encoding changed in PowerShell Core 6.0. Windows PowerShell uses a mixture of encoding, including ASCII and UTF-16, which may lead to issues when you try to read the files you create. For the most part, PowerShell tends to figure out the encoding for files, but other applications may not be so forgiving. PowerShell Core 6.0 and later standardize on UTF-8 without a byte order mark (UTF8NoBOM) as the default encoding. The use of UTF-7 should always be avoided. The following cmdlets use UTF8NoBOM in PowerShell Core 6.0 and later: Add-Content, Export-Clixml, Export-Csv, Export-PSSession, Format-Hex, Get-Content, Import-Csv, Out-File, Select-String, Send-MailMessage and Set-Content. New-ModuleManifest was moved to the UTF8NoBOM standard in PowerShell Core 6.1. The PowerShell team recommends to explicitly state the encoding with the -Encoding parameter.