Best practices for using PowerShell ISE for scripting

Editor's Note: Adam Bertram originally wrote this article and Brien Posey has expanded it.

When administrators start coding in PowerShell, they need the right tool and methods to get the most out of the scripting tool.

The PowerShell Integrated Scripting Environment (ISE) is a Microsoft tool designed to edit, run and manage PowerShell scripts. The editor comes preinstalled with Windows and is simple to use. But there are quite a few features newcomers might not know that can help them build useful scripts.

Find the right commands with the Command add-on The Command add-on in PowerShell ISE lists the available commands and features a search function. The Command add-on can ease scripting in PowerShell ISE. Find the add-on by selecting Show Command add-on in the View menu. A separate window displays a list of available commands. Selecting a command from the list causes the console to display the cmdlet's parameters.

Stay organized with tabs PowerShell ISE uses the same type of tab navigation as a web browser. You can work on different scripts in multiple tabs. PowerShell ISE has tabs that represent scripts and tabs that represent PowerShell sessions. When you open PowerShell ISE, you'll have one untitled tab running in a single PowerShell session. You can open other script tabs using the Open option in the File menu or create a new script tab via the New option. PowerShell ISE also has a session tab. Navigating up to File and then clicking on New PowerShell Tab creates a different session. Script tabs are viewed as child tags of the session tabs. Once you have a few script and session tabs open, you'll see the script tabs appear like child tags of the session tabs. The separate sessions in PowerShell ISE help you stay organized when working on multiple scripts. This feature keeps code separate in the editor and creates different PowerShell runspaces. A runspace in PowerShell encapsulates all the variables and functions into its own space. Working with scripts in multiple runspaces prevents stored variables, functions and other code loaded in a particular session from conflicting with those used in other sessions.