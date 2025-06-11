What is the default port for RDP and how do you change it?

To maintain consistency, Remote Desktop Protocol relies on a specific port to establish a connection when administrators and users need to connect to servers and endpoints, and IT typically doesn't have to think much about this port.

However, sometimes, IT administrators need to view and alter the port, so it's important to know what the default RDP port is, why they might need to change it and how to complete that process.

What is the default port that RDP runs on? The default port that RDP runs on is 3389. This means, if someone opens the Remote Desktop application and tries to connect to a server, it initiates the connection over port 3389. Out of the box, the RDP port is blocked by Windows Firewall, and you need to change firewall rules to initiate the connection.

Why would a desktop admin want to change the RDP port? There are instances where you as a desktop administrator want to change the port that is used for RDP connections. This can be done directly on the computer or the server. When RDP uses the default port -- 3389 -- it is easy to find the open port using automated scans. When hackers are looking for a way in, they use automated scans to look for open ports that they might be able to exploit. Changing the default port to a nonstandard RDP port makes it harder for malicious actors to find. Before making changes to the registry, it is best practice to make a backup of the registry. This way, if you break something, you can easily revert the system back. Please keep in mind: Changing the port does not protect you from attacks -- it just makes it a little bit harder to find. It's not a good idea to ever have an RDP port open to the internet without other security practices, such as VPNs, multifactor authentication and strong passwords.