Fix Windows 11 remote desktop credentials that don't work

The error message "Your credentials did not work" is a common issue that comes up with Remote Desktop Protocol, or RDP, so desktop administrators should be ready to fix it.

With the latest release of Windows, Microsoft introduced new authentication methods including support for Windows Hello for Business and Entra ID-based authentication. These innovations bring added security, but they can also make troubleshooting RDP issues seem daunting.

As a remote desktop administrator, you will need to understand what the main causes of this error message are for RDP environments and how to fix credential issues for users.

How to ensure a remote desktop connection works If you want Remote Desktop to work on a target machine, there are three basic things you need to have in place. RDP must be enabled on the target machine. The user that wants access must be added to the Remote Desktop Users group locally on the target machine or by the local administrator. Port 3389 TCP must be open to the target machine and needs to be reachable from the client. UDP 3389 could also be opened but it is not mandatory. Also, the authentication mechanism will differ depending on whether the target machine is joined to a domain, not joined to a domain, or joined directly to Entra ID. If the machine is joined to a domain, the target will also need to be able to reach a domain controller to authenticate to the machine with that account. Firstly, we will cover some scenarios to highlight what can go wrong and how to fix them. In this first scenario, a user attempts to establish an RDP connection to a target machine, the RDP client first asks which supported protocol is available on the remote machine. In this scenario, the target responded by requesting network-level authentication (NLA). NLA is a feature to ensure the authentication of the user or client before providing access to the remote desktop. It is highly recommended that you enable NLA due to the security benefits. You can enable or disable this feature using this toggle under System Properties on the target machine, as shown in Figure 1. Figure 1. The Windows System Properties showing that the endpoint is allowing remote connections. Depending on what kind of authentication method is enabled, the RDP client will default to supporting a username and password. However, RDP also supports the following authentication methods: Smart cards.

Entra ID users. If the machine is joined to Entra ID, this also uses an authentication mechanism called PKU2U.

Windows Hello for Business. This is similar to smart cards because it uses certificates. The user then enters their username and password which has the correct level of access on the target machine. After this, Windows creates a logon event in the Security table on the target machine with an Event ID of 4624. This ID means an account successfully logged on. You can see this in the Event Viewer by navigating to Windows Logs > Security. The event will also say logon type 3, as seen in Figure 2. This indicates that it is a network-based logon. Figure 2. The Event Viewer page for a successful RDP logon. Windows also creates an event on the target device, under Applications and Services Logs > Microsoft > Windows > TerminalServices-RemoteConnectionManager > Operational, with an EvenID of 1149 that indicates a successful logon to the device. Once the Graphical interface begins to transfer to the target device, Microsoft will also create a new event under the same Event View with the Event ID of 21 and 22. Event ID 21 is an indication of the session ID, which was given to the connection, and 22 indicates that the interactive session has been loaded. If all goes according to plan, the user should see the Windows screen.