How to change the password of an RDP session

Regardless of what authentication method an organization uses, users' login credentials are a critical part of a Remote Desktop Protocol session.

If remote desktop users aren't able to change their password, it can be more difficult to deal with being locked out of an account due to the lack of a physical device to interact with directly. Therefore, the process of resetting or changing a password remotely is critical to ensure users maintain access to their workstations.

Why would you need to change a password in an RDP session? The first reason is that the remote desktop protocol (RDP) session prompts an end user to change the password. Windows checks the domain credentials during sign-in and determines how long these credentials are valid. Domain credentials are often set with a password expiration data policy that comes with Windows notifications when the password is set to expire. This usually means that the end user needs to change their password every certain number of days. Other reasons for changing a password are, of course, that an end user wants to change their password or is forced to change it. Domain credentials can be configured so that the first time the user signs into the RDP session, they immediately need to change their password. This is often done during the onboarding of new employees. When the end user only accesses company resources with domain credentials, the only way to change these credentials might be in an RDP session. This also means it's vital for the business to have an easy way of changing end users' passwords in RDP sessions. An end user must type in the correct credentials when connecting to an RDP session before they can change their password. They must have a session on the machine to change their password. Local user credentials are another reason to change a password in an RDP session. RDP sessions do not always connect to a Remote Desktop Session Host with domain credentials. In some situations, an end user connects to a desktop computer with local credentials. For example, a computer is connected to a machine on a factory floor to control production. In these cases, changing the password of a local user on that computer will also be done within the RDP session.