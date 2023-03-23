What is role-based access control (RBAC)?

Role-based access control (RBAC) is a method of restricting network access based on the roles of individual users within an enterprise. Organizations use RBAC -- also called role-based security -- to parse levels of access based on an employee's roles and responsibilities.

Limiting network access is important for organizations that have many workers, have contractors or allow third parties -- such as customers and vendors -- network access, as monitoring network access effectively can be difficult. Companies that depend on RBAC are better able to secure their sensitive data and critical applications. RBAC ensures that users access only the information they need to do their jobs, preventing them from accessing information that doesn't pertain to them.

An employee's role in an organization determines the permissions an individual is granted, ensuring that lower-level employees can't access sensitive information or perform high-level tasks.

RBAC is based on the concept of roles and privileges. Access is based on factors such as authority, competency and responsibility. Network access and other resources -- such as access to specific files or programs -- can be limited by employee. For example, specific files might be read-only, but temporary access can be granted to specific files or programs to complete a task. Organizations can designate whether a user is an end user, administrator or specialist user. These roles can also overlap or give different permission levels to specific roles.