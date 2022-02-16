What is security clearance? A security clearance is an authorization that allows access to information that would otherwise be forbidden. Security clearances are commonly used in industry and government. Many jobs in information technology (IT) require security clearances. When a security clearance is required for access to specific information, the information is said to be classified. Security clearances can be issued for individuals or groups. In some organizations, corporations and agencies, there are multiple levels of security clearance. The terms used for the classifications, and the requirements imposed on applicants, vary among countries and entities.

How many types of security clearance are there? The level of security clearance varies for high-risk, moderate-risk and low-risk positions. The security clearance is used to determine the trustworthiness and eligibility to hold a sensitive position or receive access to classified national security information. The U.S. government has three types of security clearances given to different federal employees. These are known as Confidential Clearance, Secret Clearance and Top Secret Clearance. Along with these, the Department of Defense (DoD) also has a Special Access Program to prevent unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information. The U.S. Department of State only grants security clearance to U.S. citizens. Lack of U.S. citizenship is an automatic disqualifier from the process. However, foreign national employees might get restricted access to classified information in some cases. The security clearance process starts with a background check.