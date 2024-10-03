How digital therapeutics can turn media into mental healthcare

America's mental health crisis is showing no signs of slowing down, underscoring the urgent need for accessible treatments. While innovative technologies are employed in mental healthcare, maintaining patient engagement can be challenging. But what if mental health treatments could be provided where patients already are engaged?

This is the promise of a new biofeedback software development kit created by DeepWell DTx. The digital therapeutics kit, which received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in early September, can transform new and existing media products, such as video games and movies, into digital mental health therapeutics. As a result, access to mental health support could be significantly expanded.

Expanding access is critical as more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, according to the CDC. In fact, Americans' mental health concerns have grown since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 2024 survey showing that 65% of 2,000 U.S. adults acknowledged concerns about their own mental health or that of a family member or friend, up 15 percentage points from 2020.

Amid the growing need for mental healthcare services, the country is facing a mental health provider shortage. Advanced technologies are increasingly employed to manage this imbalance between the demand for and supply of mental healthcare.

Research has shown that digital health applications targeting depression and anxiety symptoms can support patients who are having trouble securing initial mental healthcare appointments. Digital therapeutics, which are evidence-based, clinically evaluated software and devices, can also deliver mental health treatments in lieu of in-person care.

The new FDA clearance adds another tool to the digital care toolbox to combat this issue.

"While people have known that there's the potential for digital media, gaming and things like that to really do significant therapeutic things, I think what we see now is, with this FDA approval, this is really going to change how we think about digital media as a therapeutic," said Russell Lonser, M.D., professor and chair of the department of neurological surgery at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, in an interview.

Understanding the biofeedback mechanism In layman's terms, the software development kit allows technology developers to add DeepWell's biofeedback mechanism to their media products. The biofeedback mechanism is a vagal nerve stimulator, explained Ryan Douglas, co-founder and chairman of DeepWell DTx. It turns out when you're using media, you are very, very bioavailable to learn new behaviors and not just on the conscious level, but on a subconscious level. Ryan DouglasCo-founder and chairman, DeepWell DTx Typically, vagus nerve stimulation involves using mild pulses of electrical energy to stimulate the vagus nerve in the brain through a device similar to a pacemaker. "But we cleared with the FDA [an approach] where we get you to make patterns of sound, and that pattern of sound allows us to detect [your respiration rate], and then [we] use the biofeedback mechanism to control your respiration rate," Douglas said. For example, the biofeedback mechanism could operate through music in a video game or movie. The music is designed to provide rhythmic opportunities to breathe, hum or sing along with it, allowing the music to have a therapeutic effect on their stress levels. This results in a learned action that a person could use to reduce their stress even when they are not using the media product. "It turns out when you're using media, you are very, very bioavailable to learn new behaviors and not just on the conscious level, but on a subconscious level," Douglas noted. "So, we can start getting you more and more attuned or programmed in a way that when you are induced with something very stressful, you have a pre-learned mechanism of action." The media creates a positive association with learning the action, allowing people to create new neural pathways, he added. According to Lonser, the data generated by the biofeedback mechanism has the potential to further evidence-based treatment of mental health disorders. Health metrics like respiration rates can be collected to give researchers a more in-depth understanding of mental health conditions and whether a certain treatment is working. This would enable mental healthcare professionals to fine-tune treatments in real time. "We can envision, in the future, around mental health and anxiety, depression, these types of things, you could see the ability to monitor feedback in patients as they evolve and get therapy," said Lonser. "You could also monitor the effectiveness of therapy." Adding the biofeedback mechanism to engaging media can also solve a significant challenge in mental healthcare: patient engagement. "A lot of people enjoy and engage in video games, as everyone knows," Lonser said. "Imagine if you have a therapeutic that someone enjoys … It'd be like having a pill that everybody enjoys taking all the time."