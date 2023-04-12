How to create fine-grained password policy in AD

Standard Active Directory configurations include a single password policy for all domain members, enforced domain-wide via Group Policy through the application of the Default Domain Policy. While Group Policy has thousands of options and is powerful and flexible, it cannot apply the fine-grained password policies that many of today's organizations need to stay secure.

To meet organizations' needs, Microsoft began offering fine-grained password policy options of Password Settings Container and Password Settings Objects with Windows Server 2008.

Getting started: Why fine-grained password policies? Those of us who have evolved with Active Directory (AD) likely followed -- or still follow -- the mantra that one password policy rules the entire domain. Forget that assumption. Today's environments have multiple different users and groups that may require different password policies. Maybe you want to separate user accounts and service accounts -- or standard users and privileged users. Or maybe you want to synchronize passwords with other authentication providers. You can do this with fine-grained password policy options.

Fine-grained password options Fine-grained password policies are deployed via Password Settings Objects (PSOs), which are stored in the Password Settings Container. Standard, account lockout and fine-grained passwords settings in AD A PSO offers the same password settings from Default Domain Policy options, including standard settings -- for example, minimum password length, minimum password age and minimum password age -- and account lock settings, such as threshold, observation window and duration. It also includes the following fine-grained policy-specific settings: Precedence. This sets the priority of the PSO when an account has two or more PSOs applied to it. Note, a lower number has a higher precedence. Consider a CFO who has "executive" and "finance" PSOs applied. If the executive PSO has a precedence value of 20 and the finance PSO a precedence level of 30, the executive PSO would overrule -- have precedence over -- the finance PSO. A PSO with a precedence value of 10 would precede over an executive policy. Carefully consider precedence values when defining PSOs.

This sets the priority of the PSO when an account has two or more PSOs applied to it. Note, a lower number has a higher precedence. Consider a CFO who has "executive" and "finance" PSOs applied. If the executive PSO has a precedence value of 20 and the finance PSO a precedence level of 30, the executive PSO would overrule -- have precedence over -- the finance PSO. A PSO with a precedence value of 10 would precede over an executive policy. Carefully consider precedence values when defining PSOs. Protect from accidental deletion. This setting, if checked, protects a PSO from being deleted from AD by mistake. Note, any account without a PSO applied is subject to the password requirements defined in the Default Domain Policy. Precedence and protect from accidental deletion settings in AD In older networks, ensure the domain functional level is at least Server 2008. This shouldn't be a problem for most modern AD environments.