4 examples of IT department goals

Setting goals is imperative for business success, and its value is no less critical for the IT department. IT leaders should make sure that they are setting the proper goals for their department, and learning some examples of goals can help.

Setting goals enables IT leaders to focus their resources in the right way and bring teams together. While some goals are specific to a certain organization, many goals for IT departments can apply across companies.

Learn more about the benefits of setting IT goals and some example goals to set.

What is an IT goal? As is the case with any goal, an IT department goal is a statement of the actions that IT needs to achieve by a specific date. Goals give stakeholders -- namely, the IT team, the C-suite and others in the enterprise -- a clear idea of where IT needs to go, said Jenica McHugh, a managing director in the technology strategy and advisory practice at Accenture. IT goals help give the department a clear achievement to aim for. "They provide a direction for the work that has to be performed," said Eric Bloom, executive director of the IT Management and Leadership Institute, an IT executive education provider located in Ashland, Mass.

How to set IT goals Many organizations follow the SMART framework for goal setting, which requires that goals be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. An important consideration for setting IT goals is aligning them with the overall goals of the larger organization. Achieving that alignment requires that CIOs understand their company's vision as well as its goals. "This requires strong business alignment and ongoing conversations," said Charles Betz, principal analyst for the enterprise architecture priority at Forrester Research. "The CIO must be a business strategist, first and foremost." Breaking down a goal into smaller pieces can make it seem less intimidating. Creating a list of the steps required to reach goals is necessary, as is establishing details on how progress and success will be measured, McHugh said. A frequent practice for both organizations and IT departments specifically is to list those details out as the objectives and key results (OKRs) that must be achieved, and specify the deadlines.

How can goals help IT departments? Setting goals can improve IT operations in a few different ways. Goals give the CIO and others in IT insight into where they should be focusing their resources, including time, effort and money, Bloom said. That focus can also boost productivity, as workers spend less time on activities that aren't contributing to desired business outcomes. Setting goals can help improve employee experience as well. Goal setting often motivates employees because it provides clarity about the effect of their individual work on the IT department's and the organization's overall success, Bloom said. Tracking the progress of the goals also promotes accountability.