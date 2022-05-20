8 free IT strategic planning templates and examples for CIOs

An effective IT strategy plan clearly defines an IT organization's mission and requirements, and it translates that mission into long- and short-range actionable goals. An effective IT strategic plan also reflects and drives the enterprise's business strategy and goals. Sounds straightforward enough, right? But as technology has become a business differentiator, IT strategic planning is both more crucial and more challenging than ever before. The IT function no longer exists to simply support business goals; IT must help drive the business.

These free IT strategic planning templates and examples of IT strategic plans will help CIOs develop strategies that become powerful tools for the business.