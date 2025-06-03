Account lockout policy: Setup and best practices explained

After decades of use, account lockout policies continue to be a simple yet effective way of thwarting authentication-based attacks. This best practice of setting parameters for locking users' accounts after too many login attempts helps prevent malicious actors from infiltrating networks.

When setting an account lockout policy, however, security, network and system admins must balance security and UX. It's important to keep attackers out, but also not to frustrate legitimate users -- and overload the help desk with reset requests -- when they type in an incorrect password.

Let's look at the main elements of an account lockout policy and review best practices for creating and implementing effective account lockout policies for your organization.

What is an account lockout policy? An account lockout policy temporarily blocks access to a user account when there have been too many failed authentication attempts for that account. Most OSes and domain services, such as Active Directory, have settings for configuring automatic account lockouts. Many websites, services and other online resources also support automatic lockouts.

Benefits of an account lockout policy The primary benefit of account lockout policies is preventing attackers from gaining unauthorized access to user accounts. It prevents brute-force attacks, which are attacks in which malicious actors try hundreds, thousands, millions or even billions of passwords to log into users' accounts. Types of brute-force attacks include credential stuffing, dictionary attacks, password spraying and rainbow table attacks. With an account lockout policy in place, attackers find themselves unable to make another attempt for some period of time after just a few failed logins. Account lockouts can also indicate a pending cyberattack, providing an early warning sign of a potential incident.

How to define an effective account lockout policy The main challenge with using account lockout policies is that they can inconvenience or disrupt legitimate users. A user who accidentally enters the wrong password a few times, for example, would trigger an account lockout. Likewise, an attacker could lock out a legitimate user from their account with password guessing, or do password guessing against many of an organization's accounts and lock them all out. Defining an effective account lockout policy is all about balancing security and availability. Most account lockout policies support the following options: Account lockout threshold. This is the number of consecutive failed authentication attempts for an account that should trigger a lockout. Common default values for this setting are three, five or 10 failed login attempts.

Account unlocking options. There are two options after an account lockout: Keep the account locked until an authorized admin receives a verified request to unlock it. Lock the account for a period of time and then automatically unlock it.

Account lockout duration. This is the amount of time an account remains locked after exceeding the lockout threshold. Common default values are 15, 20 or 30 minutes.

This is the amount of time an account remains locked after exceeding the lockout threshold. Common default values are 15, 20 or 30 minutes. Account lockout reset. This is the amount of time after which the number of login attempts resets. Common default times are 15, 30 and 60 minutes. Some systems also support a variant on account lockout known as authentication backoff. After a few failed authentication attempts for an account occur, the system adds a short delay -- usually in seconds -- before the next attempt can be tried. Every time another failed authentication happens, a longer delay is introduced, with delays eventually reaching minutes long. This can provide strong protection against password-guessing attacks without significantly inconveniencing users who make a few mistakes. Admins should include the details of the account lockout policy within the organization's password policy and inform users about policy settings during security awareness training.