How to secure passwords with PowerShell

Password management is critical, yet often difficult to conquer. In fact, it is difficult enough that there are several tools, platforms and methods that manage passwords for you.

Fortunately, the problems that we must solve in PowerShell are straightforward, but equally as important: We must store and handle passwords in a way that limits their exposure.

Dangers of plaintext passwords All IT professionals know not to store passwords in plain text, but this especially applies to passwords in a version-controlled repository. Once a password is committed and pushed to Git, it becomes part of Git's version history, and removing it can be complex. Besides writing plaintext passwords to a disk, an easy and innocent blunder is to store a password as a regular string in PowerShell. It might feel more secure because it is difficult to read PowerShell's memory indirectly, but PowerShell stores string variables in its memory in plain text. This means that anything running on your system could potentially access any string variables in your PowerShell session. The chances are low, but the privileges assigned to a service account running an automated script could be devastating in the wrong hands. Let's look at an example of a PowerShell script that runs the following commands: $str = 'Password1!'

$str2 = ConvertTo-SecureString 'Password2!' -AsPlainText -Force

$pw = Read-Host -AsSecureString Using the Windows Debugger, we can either analyze the memory of the process live, or through a memory dump tool, such as ProcDump. Through that analysis, we can find the string variables and see the value of $str, as Figure 1 shows. Figure 1. ProcDump analysis showing the value of $str. If we use the debugger to look through PowerShell's HistoryInfo object, we can also find the value of $str2, seen in Figure 2. Figure 2. See the value of $str2 in PowerShell's HistoryInfo object. While a full explanation of how to retrieve this information is out of scope for this tutorial, know that analyzing PowerShell's memory can expose plaintext strings. Using a secure string, as seen in line 3 of Figure 2, prevents the text from being read from memory. Avoid handling the password in a way that could expose it before or after it becomes a secure string.

Use secure strings Secure strings are often overlooked due to their complexity, so let's briefly cover how to use them. The script from the first example contains two different secure string lines. The first covers how to convert a normal string into a secure string using ConvertTo-SecureString: $str2 = ConvertTo-SecureString 'Password2!' -AsPlainText -Force The second shows how to use Read-Host to automatically convert input into a secure string: $pw = Read-Host -AsSecureString This string also obscures the text as you type it, as Figure 3 shows. Figure 3. Read-Host converts text to a secure string. With a secure string, we can use a password securely, but it only works with cmdlets and functions that support secure strings. Occasionally, you might need to convert the secure string back to plain text, which you can do with the pscredential type: [pscredential]::new('user',$pw).GetNetworkCredential().Password

Securely store passwords on a Windows disk In Windows PowerShell, use the ConvertFrom-SecureString cmdlet to convert a secure string into an encrypted plaintext string that can be written to disk and used later: $pw | ConvertFrom-SecureString The output will look something like Figure 4. Figure 4. The ConvertFrom-SecureString cmdlet encrypts a secure string. You can pipe this output directly into a file and know it is encrypted. If the -Key parameter is not specified, then the Windows Data Protection API secures the string. This string can only be decrypted by the same user on the same machine. Choose to specify a custom encryption key with the -Key parameter: $key = 0..255 | Get-Random -Count 32 | %{[byte]$_}

$pw | ConvertFrom-SecureString -Key $key You should store the key separately from the plaintext encrypted password. To read the string, use the ConvertFrom-SecureString key: $encStr = Get-Content .\password.txt

$encStr | ConvertFrom-SecureString -Key $key