Useful commands to check CPU info in Linux systems

To troubleshoot or build a software stack, you must know what type of architecture you work with, as well as the details about the hardware and its performance. When it comes to Linux, you can gather that information via the command-line interface. The Linux CLI provides detailed CPU information, such as the number of CPU cores, CPU architecture and CPU usage.

Several commands pull CPU information from hardware, regardless of bare-metal or virtualized hardware use. These commands work on any Linux distribution and come preinstalled on systems.

Checking CPU in Linux The lscpu command displays a considerable amount of general CPU information. When you run the lscpu command without any arguments, it returns a large amount of information -- more information than necessary for basic information. Fortunately, you can weed out some of that information by implementing additional arguments. For example, if you only want information about the CPU make and model, number of sockets, number of CPU cores, threads per core and total threads, you can pipe the lscpu command to grep.



The lscpu command returns more information than you usually require. lscpu | egrep 'Model name|Socket|Thread|NUMA|CPU/(s/)' The output then becomes easier to read and use. The output of lscpu piped through grep With this information, you can see what types of applications and services can run on a machine.

How to find out if a CPU supports virtualization If you intend to use a system for virtualization, you must know whether the CPU can support virtualization technology. You can use the lscpu command to find this. Once again, pipe it through grep, but this time, have it check for the Virtualization flag with the command lscpu | grep 'Virtualization'. If the output lists VT-x, then that CPU is enabled for virtualization. If VT-x is not listed, you must use a different machine.

How to check CPU hardware class information To get detailed, in-depth information on the CPU class, use sudo privileges with the lshw command: sudo lshw -C CPU The output of the above command should give you more in-depth detail about the CPU, including the slot type, size, capacity, width, clock speed, vendor and ID. The output of lscpu piped through grep

How to get even more detailed information To gather as much detailed information about the CPU as possible, read out the contents of the cpuinfo file with the command cat /proc/cpuinfo. A significant amount of information appears, which requires you to page through. If the terminal doesn't scroll, pipe this command through less: cat /proc/cpuinfo | less Similar to lscpu, the output of cat /proc/cpuinfo can be overwhelming without any arguments. The output from cpuinfo includes sections for every CPU in the system. For example, a system with 16 CPUs lists information for CPUs 0-15.

How to check CPU usage Check how the CPU is being used with the htop command. This command prints out real-time information, including tasks, threads, load average uptime and usage for each CPU. To run this tool, issue the command htop. A real-time display appears with information on how the CPU is being put to use. Using htop to view real-time statistics for system CPUs To learn more about a specific command, read the man page -- such as man htop or man lscpu -- for that command.