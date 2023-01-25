Everything you need to know about Linux man pages

When Unix was first introduced, there was little documentation on how to use it. Users struggled to figure out how to use the OS, which led to considerable problems.

That led to the creation of the first-ever Unix document, the "Unix Programmer's Manual," initially published on Nov. 3, 1971. Dennis Ritchie and Ken Thompson wrote the manual at the request of their manager, Douglas Mcllroy. That first manual would become the first of many binders to serve as documentation for the early iterations of Unix. Eventually, those binders migrated to online manuals to become the first computer documentation accessible in a machine-readable form.

Those manuals inspired what are called man pages, short for manual pages, and are included with every Unix and Linux OS. This system became so crucial to Linux that it gave birth to the man program, which makes it easy to read man pages.

The construction of a man page For nearly every program installed on a Linux machine -- whether it's a server or a desktop -- there's a man page that is read via the man command. All man pages are broken into sections. Not every man page contains every section, but all developers should follow the same layout for their man pages. A typical man page is broken down into the following sections: name

synopsis

configuration

description

options

exit status

return value

environment

files

versions

attributes

conforming to

notes

bugs

example

see also The sections of the man pages that are the most helpful for typical admin tasks are synopsis (the structure of the command), description (a description of the command) and options (options that are available to the command). These sections alone should give admins a good idea of how the command in question works. Man pages are not only for command-line applications. Some GUI apps, such as Thunderbird, also include their own man pages.