What is an instruction set?

An instruction set is a group of commands for a central processing unit (CPU) in machine language. The term can refer to all possible instructions for a CPU or a subset of instructions to enhance its performance in certain situations.

All CPUs have instruction sets that enable commands directing the CPU to switch the relevant transistors. The instructions tell the CPU to perform tasks. Some instructions are simple read, write and move commands that direct data to different hardware elements.

The instructions are made up of a specific number of bits. For instance, The CPU's instructions might be 8 bits, where the first 4 bits make up the operation code that tells the computer what to do. The next 4 bits are the operand, which tells the computer the data that should be used.

The length of an instruction set can vary from as few as 4 bits to many hundreds. Different instructions in some instruction set architectures (ISAs) have different lengths. Other ISAs have fixed-length instructions.