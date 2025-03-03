Comparing the Linux kernel vs. the Windows kernel

Many conversations comparing Linux and Windows OSes focus on market share, software compatibility and cost. While these are certainly valid concerns, it is important to consider the differences between the OS kernels as well.

Understanding different OSes at the kernel level will help desktop administrators properly evaluate each platform on factors such as performance, compatibility and graphical interfaces.

Why does the kernel matter to desktop administrators? Many kernel details may seem more relevant to server administrators seeking to squeeze every last bit of performance and functionality out of their systems. However, desktop administrators are also heavily invested in many of these concerns. Desktop teams support power users who need performance and uptime. They are also concerned with system stability and software compatibility service tickets. And every team is worried about security. The result is that understanding the difference between the Linux and Windows kernels is as crucial to desktop administrators as it is to server administrators.

Understanding the Linux kernel The open source nature of Linux code in general -- and the kernel specifically -- means it comes with a worldwide review panel of experts who watch for security issues, manage drivers, develop performance and more. The kernel is monolithic and offers a different and less isolated driver structure than its Windows counterpart. The Linux kernel also manages memory differently from Windows. It swaps memory between RAM and traditional storage without tracking the processes owning the memory. Windows does track and swap memory in distinct pages associated with each process. Linux distributions may have different kernels One fundamental difference is versioning. Windows is a fairly rigid product that Microsoft carefully controls and manages with predictable release dates. The Linux environment consists of hundreds of distributions, each able to decide which kernel version to use and when to update. That means desktop support teams may interact with several different distributions, each running a slightly different kernel version. This won't typically matter, but it's something to be aware of. Linux distributions also use their own numbering and naming schemes to identify versions, sometimes leading to confusion. Finally, users and administrators may choose to manually upgrade or roll back the kernel on a per-device basis. Figure 1. The kernel details for Linux Fedora 38. Admins need to access the current kernel, legacy versions and future release candidates at the kernel.org website. Getting a copy of the Linux kernel is that easy -- that's the beauty of open source. Figure 2. The kernel details for Ubuntu 22.04. This flexibility is a strength and a weakness, as it may not provide the predictability and control required by many enterprise environments and configuration management systems. Figure 3. The kernel details for Kali 2023.2. How does Linux handle GUIs? Linux is all about flexibility, and it really shows when discussing GUIs. The primary difference is how Linux and Windows handle the GUI at the kernel level. Here are some crucial points about the Linux kernel approach: A GUI is optional and does not need to be installed.

Many GUIs are available, each with different attributes and performance features. You may change to a different GUI on your Linux distribution at any time.

You may install more than one GUI simultaneously, and you can switch between them on the fly. These concepts are foreign to Windows and macOS users, who must use whatever graphical interface Microsoft and Apple decide is best. Part of this flexibility is based on how the Linux kernel handles the underlying window system upon which the GUIs run. The window system is a separate process running in user mode above the kernel. Windows integrates its window system functionality into the kernel. Whether the flexibility is a benefit or a curse is up to each admin to decide, but the freedom and options available with the Linux approach can be incredibly helpful in some use cases. For example, a developer might need a lightweight graphical interface, such as Xfce or LDXE/LXQt, that consumes fewer resources. On the other hand, a marketing professional might appreciate a more attractive GUI such as GNOME and KDE Plasma. Remember, admins can easily customize Linux systems to match these preferences. Test the differences by installing several GUI environments and switching among them. How to approach Linux in the enterprise The free and transparent feel of open source software is one of the biggest reasons to choose Linux. While Linux isn't always the best day-to-day OS, many admins would migrate to a strong Linux distribution such as Ubuntu if there were any issues with the primary OS. The fact that Linux is free makes it easy to try. Admins can install their favorite virtualization platform on the current system, then download and evaluate several distributions. Consider getting started with any or all of these distributions: Ubuntu.

Linux Mint.

Fedora.

Debian.

Elementary OS.

Understanding the Windows kernel The Windows kernel design differs from that of the Linux kernel. Microsoft uses a hybrid monolithic/microkernel that integrates the window system. It offers real-time compute scheduling -- something Linux is only now catching up with in the recently released kernel 6.12 -- and manages driver isolation differently than Linux kernels. It also supports a very mature library of audio and video stacks, making it attractive in the creative fields. Figure 4. The details for the Windows kernel. Windows is proprietary code, and so is its kernel The code making up the Windows OS is proprietary to Microsoft. Developers cannot alter or even see the underlying code, giving Microsoft complete control over features, security settings, capability, etc. The extensive integration of OS components means that Windows can be very large and offers less modularity and customization. This is often why IoT devices will run open source OSes. Administrators are at Microsoft's mercy for upgrades, whether those upgrades are wanted or not. Microsoft controls the OS' service life, updates the kernel when it chooses to and limits compatibility with processors and other devices. This control provides some stability and consistency, but it removes any ability for developers to review security practices or feature enhancements. How does Windows handle GUI? The window system that supports the Windows GUI runs in kernel mode. This integration prevents the sort of GUI switching found in Linux, though Microsoft's closed source, proprietary code already limits that freedom. However, the Windows interface is familiar to users and consistent for support professionals -- both critical considerations. Experienced desktop support admins in large environments certainly appreciate that consistency. Most users and desktop administrators never need to consciously consider the kernel features that serve as the foundation for this platform, but it's important to know they're present. The difference boils down to freedom of choice versus consistency. How to approach the Windows kernel in the enterprise Microsoft has done a great job of providing a desktop platform with a software and support ecosystem that rules the desktop market. Most users and desktop administrators never need to consciously consider the kernel features that serve as the foundation for this platform, but it's important to know they're present. Microsoft continues to enhance the kernel to address performance and security concerns. The predictability and consistency of Windows offer a strong sense of comfort to IT decision-makers planning budgets for desktop upgrades, training and support.