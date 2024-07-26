Guide to synthetic test data

Testers need high-quality, diverse and secure data to succeed. This can sometimes be hard to come by.

For example, testers might encounter a situation where they need to test a bug or new feature but don't have enough unique data in the test environment to exercise the tests. They might also run into situations where they need large data sets to run the proper performance tests against the test environment. Synthetic test data gives testers an avenue for overcoming these problems.

What is synthetic test data? The word synthetic describes substances that are artificial or faked but created to imitate an original. Synthetic test data is data that's artificially created to imitate data from a production environment. It is useful in both exploratory testing and automated testing. Testers use synthetic data to increase the amount of unique data they have to work with without manually creating it. Typically, there is more data in a production environment than in a test environment, which leads to more ways that the software will be used, which, then, leads to more scenarios and code paths that will be executed. Effective testing should test as much data and as many unique scenarios as possible prior to the software's release. Having synthetic data readily available rather than having to manually create it can save testers a lot of time and effort. Testers also use synthetic data to ensure data privacy for the customers of their product. Synthetic data can function in a test environment just as real data can, without exposing the sensitive customer information associated with real data. Synthetic data can imitate real-world data in automated tests. Testers can build scripts and tools that enable them to generate synthetic data during automated tests, which can help find edge case bugs that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Use cases for synthetic test data In testing software, there are two main ways that teams discover issues: manual testing. which is when humans exercise tests, and automated testing, which is when the computer exercises tests. In manual testing, synthetic data has several use cases: Eliminates privacy and security risks.

Generates data similar in shape to that in a production environment.

Creates massive amounts of data very quickly to simulate a production-sized data set and get more realistic test results. Synthetic data also has several use cases in automated testing: Ensures automated tests are deterministic, meaning the tests are more reliable and repeatable due to the type and quality of the data that is generated.

Can be applied to negative test scenarios when there is a need to validate proper error handling. This is handled both on the user interface and API interfaces.

Can be created programmatically on the fly during an automated test run. Beyond the two main testing types above, synthetic test data is useful in many other specific testing types, such as the following: Integration testing. Synthetic test data can help testers evaluate different integration points between applications and identify places where data does not transmit between them correctly.

Benefits of synthetic test data There are several benefits to using synthetic data in testing as opposed to using real data. Quality. Test teams can design synthetic data to meet quality standards and limit the amount of errors in data, leading to more reliable tests overall.

Synthetic data is customizable. Testers can augment it to suit their use case. They can add data to represent situations that are not present in authentic data sets or mold synthetic data sets to mimic authentic ones. Privacy, security and compliance. Synthetic data protects customers' sensitive personal information by creating fake data with no sensitive elements that behave similarly to authentic data. By protecting customer data, synthetic data also helps companies comply with data protection regulations and reduces legal risk and potential reputational damage for the company.

Challenges of synthetic test data in software testing Despite the benefits of synthetic test data, there are several challenges development teams can face when using it: Time-consuming. Generating synthetic data for every single test case or scenario can be time-consuming, depending on your approach and needs.

Learning about data models and how data is structured within a data store can be a new challenge for software testing professionals. Programming. Architecting and building a reliable method for generating synthetic data will require programming skills.