How to balance data access and security in fintech testing

In fintech, real customer data provides the most powerful and realistic software testing scenarios. Yet regulations and standards -- or a company's security team -- may insist on controls or restricted permissions that make that impossible.

The security team is not wrong. The company may be obligated to keep customers' Social Security numbers, birth dates and full names private. Anyone with personally identifiable information (PII) could use it for identity theft or fraud. In the case of PII-sensitive data, tests that include live credit card numbers can facilitate fraud and abuse.

The testers aren't wrong either. The best test includes conditions actually seen in production. With live data, it's more likely the software will perform consistently across testing and production environments.

Fortunately, there are ways to balance security with excellent testing practices. Most of these strategies are intended for transactional systems -- such as those used for insurance claims processing, monthly billing and interest calculations -- but they apply to any system that uses PII, where there are concerns of using production data.