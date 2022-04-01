Windows 365 security features for IT admins to know

Microsoft's Windows 365 Cloud PC service is a strong alternative to using a single physical endpoint in the enterprise, but organizations need to ensure that their cloud PCs are secure.

Fortunately, Microsoft has included several notable features to ensure Windows 365 maintains strong security posture, and these features could make a difference for enterprise administrators.

What security benefits does Windows 365 Cloud PC include? The security features that come with Windows 365 Cloud PC vary based on the subscription plan. For example, an Enterprise-level license includes features that are not a part of a Business-level license. Regardless of which plan organizations subscribe to, they have access to a solid baseline of features to ensure Windows 365 security. For example, Microsoft automatically keeps its Cloud PCs up to date with the latest cumulative updates. A timely patch application is critical to keeping Windows secure for any endpoint accessing a desktop. Likewise, Windows 365 stores data on the cloud, thereby mitigating at least some of the risks associated with local data on physical devices. IT administrators can configure Enterprise-edition Windows 365 Cloud PCs to access on-premises resources, but that generally requires a site-to-site VPN between the organization's data center and the Azure public cloud. This approach requires admins to configure the environment to allow DNS name resolution in Azure and on-premises environments. One of the key differences between the Business and Enterprise editions of Windows 365 is that Microsoft automatically enrolls Enterprise-level Cloud PCs in Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM). This means that IT can use Microsoft Intune to apply security policies to Cloud PCs. MEM also supports Azure AD, Windows Autopilot and Endpoint Analytics for various management tasks. One of the greatest benefits of using MEM is Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. All Windows 365 Cloud PCs include Microsoft Defender, but Defender for Endpoint is only included with Enterprise subscriptions.