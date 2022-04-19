Windows 365 compared to Windows 10

With the release of Windows 365, a desktop-as-a-service platform built on Azure Virtual Desktop, organizations that support Windows 10 devices may have a serious debate considering Windows 365 vs. Windows 10.

The crux of the organization's debate is this: Has the time come to move to virtual desktops in the cloud?

What's the appeal of Windows 365 Cloud PCs? Windows 365 targets businesses of all sizes, as Microsoft offers multiple configurations to meet the needs of different types of users and organizations. The service assigns each user a dedicated Windows virtual machine (VM) -- referred to as a cloud PC -- which can run either Windows 10 or Windows 11. A cloud PC is an optimized, highly-available Azure VM that users can access from any location, as long as the client device has internet connectivity. Users can work from their cloud PCs on various devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS and Android systems. They can connect to their cloud PCs through the Microsoft Remote Desktop app or HTML5 browsers. A cloud PC works much like a local Windows 10 desktop. Users can run Microsoft and third-party applications, integrate with other Microsoft services and access the Microsoft Store.

Windows 365 vs. Windows 10 licensing Windows 365 offers a very different licensing and operational model as a cloud service compared to Windows 10 desktops. Microsoft bills Windows 365 customers per user, per month, based on the selected desktop resources -- central processing unit (CPU), random access memory (RAM) and storage. IT teams that manage Windows 10 desktops have to negotiate Microsoft's complex volume licensing requirements and handle all the hardware and software issues that go with day-to-day desktop management. With Windows 10 licensing, organizations must choose between Windows 10 Professional and Windows 10 Enterprise, and if they choose Enterprise, they must then decide between Enterprise E3, Enterprise E5 and Enterprise Long-Term Servicing Channel. Microsoft also offers the Education E3 and Education E5 licensing options and the Windows Virtual Desktop Access subscription licenses. But these represent only the broad categories, and IT teams must also consider factors such as license type -- user or device -- application agreement, such as Enterprise Agreement or Microsoft Products and Services Agreement, and the need for Software Assurance.

Why Windows 365 offers more functionality than Windows 10 Windows 365 is a cloud service, and as such, it offers all the advantages of a cloud platform while maintaining a focus on desktop delivery. It offers users a great deal of flexibility. They can work from home, office or on the road, moving from one device to another. They can pick up right where they left off without losing any of their settings or work whenever they log on. Running a cloud-based service also means that users don't require powerful PCs to run their desktops. Because Windows 365 desktops are virtualized, IT teams don't have to provide endpoints with extensive compute and storage resources or incur the capital expenditures (Capex) that come with delivering those resources. In effect, Windows 365 turns user systems into thin clients, which require only enough resources to support connectivity to their cloud PCs. The release of Windows 11 has made the issue of Capex an even greater consideration. With Windows 11, it's not only a matter of Windows 365 vs. Windows 10. Organizations that plan to move to Windows 11 must also consider that Windows 11 comes with new system requirements, which could translate to larger hardware investments. Windows 365 eliminates this concern because it supports either Windows 10 or Windows 11 without altering the fixed subscription fees or the client systems on which users connect. Windows 365 also helps organizations by providing a fully managed environment, eliminating the need for IT teams to cope with procuring, installing, deploying and administering the hardware and software that support physical Windows 10 desktops and endpoints. Provisioning Windows 365 desktops is quick and easy and takes no time at all compared to traditional PC management, and maintaining the Windows 365 systems requires little effort on the part of IT. Windows 365 desktops are also compatible with other Microsoft products and services. For example, Microsoft provides system images that include Microsoft Teams optimizations and pre-installed Office apps. Windows 365 also offers the type of scalability and security available on its other Microsoft cloud services and the predictable pricing that comes with a cloud subscription model.