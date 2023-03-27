Will Windows 11 become a subscription-only service?

Microsoft has always had numerous ways to license its business software and services, with Windows 11 being no exception, but this flexibility also comes with the challenge of finding the right license and bundles for any given organization.

To muddy the waters even further, Microsoft continues its aggressive push toward a cloud-based offerings and a services model. As such, there's plenty of confusion about the future of the perpetual desktop license and whether Windows 11 requires -- or will eventually require -- a subscription service-style licensing model in the future.

Is Windows 11 subscription-based? Most organizations choose Windows Professional or Windows Enterprise for their desktop OSes. Many of those computers are still running Windows 10 at the time this article publishes, in which case, administrators can upgrade them to Windows 11 for free. This assumes that the devices running Windows meet the newer hardware requirements -- if they don't, then the upgrade technically has the cost of a new device. If Windows 10 Pro is installed, the upgrade installs Windows 11 Pro. If Windows 10 Enterprise is installed, the upgrade installs to Windows 11 Enterprise. In either case, the existing software licenses continue to apply. If customers purchase new computers, upgrade from Pro to Enterprise, deploy Windows in virtual environments or make any other changes that could affect licensing, they need to fully understand the differences among the various licensing programs. This topic is so complex that organizations usually need to contact Microsoft or a qualified partner to understand all the nuances. Even then, they should carefully review all licensing-related documentation to get the full picture. With that in mind, there are a few basics worth knowing about Windows 11 licensing to help navigate the labyrinth of fine print and feature matrixes. For example, Windows Pro is cheaper than Windows Enterprise, and its licensing is a bit more straightforward. It's also available as a perpetual license, with 24-month support from its release date, as opposed to 36 months for the Enterprise edition. Until recently, Windows 11 Pro was available only as an upgrade for eligible PCs running Windows 10, unless the OS was preinstalled by an OEM. This is also the case for Windows 11 Home. In this case, the OEM license is linked to the specific device and can't be transferred to another machine. Administrators who built their own computers or wanted to do a clean install had to first install Windows 10 and then upgrade to Windows 11. Microsoft has somewhat recently made Windows 11 Pro available as a standalone product. The retail cost of Windows 11 Pro comes to approximately $200. This license is much more flexible than an OEM license – despite being more expensive -- and it can be moved to a different machine if necessary. Administrators can download the ISO disk image or use the media creation tool to make a bootable DVD or USB drive. They can also download the OS from the Volume Licensing Service Center. Windows 11 Enterprise is a much different animal. In most cases, it's available only as an upgrade license to Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro, including Windows Pro for Workstations. Windows 11 Enterprise can't be purchased as a standalone license. A computer must already be running a qualified, licensed OS to apply for an Enterprise license. Windows 11 Enterprise is licensed on a subscription basis only. Microsoft offers three primary types of subscriptions: Windows Enterprise per-device license.

Windows Enterprise E3 per-user license.

Windows Enterprise E5 per-user license. Organizations can also license Windows Enterprise for remote virtualization through the Windows Virtual Desktop Access (VDA) E3 or E5 license, even if they don't have Windows Pro devices to upgrade. In addition, Microsoft offers Enterprise licensing for educational institutions. Windows Enterprise E3 is included with all three Microsoft 365 services: E3, E5 and F3. Although Microsoft doesn't publish Windows 11 Enterprise subscription rates, it does publish those for Microsoft 365. For example, a Microsoft 365 E3 subscription is listed as U.S. $36 per-user, per-month with an annual commitment. Administrators can use the same deployment and management tools for Windows 11 Enterprise that they use for other editions. This includes Windows Autopilot, Microsoft Intune Suite and Windows Update for Business, but there may be other less-common tools that come in handy.