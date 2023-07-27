A guide to Intune Suite licensing for endpoint management

Microsoft has changed courses with its endpoint management strategy by retiring its Microsoft Endpoint Manager brand.

Although the label was only a couple years old, the company recently replaced it with Microsoft Intune, which until then, was merely a cloud-based service and popular Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM) stepchild. Microsoft has stated that the Intune label now applies to the "growing product family for all things endpoint management at Microsoft." This includes the original Intune services as well as Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager -- formerly, System Center Configuration Manager.

Along with the rebranding, Microsoft updated the Intune licensing structure and added Intune Suite, a new Intune offering that aims to simplify endpoint management and improve the user experience.

What is the new Microsoft Intune Suite? Intune Suite is a collection of advanced endpoint management and security services that Microsoft offers as an add-on to its core Intune platform. Intune Suite bundles these services into a unified, centrally managed platform that builds on and expands the basic platform. Microsoft promotes Intune as a unified endpoint management (UEM) platform for managing, assessing and protecting devices and their apps. IT teams carry out their administrative tasks through a centralized administrative console, which is now called the Microsoft Intune admin center. Organizations can use the admin center to manage and monitor a range of endpoint devices, including laptops, desktops, servers, smartphones, tablets and virtual machines. To this end, Intune supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices. The basic Intune service includes the following core capabilities: Cross-platform endpoint management for on-premises, cloud, mobile, desktop and virtual endpoint systems.

Reduced endpoint security risks through automatic threat detection and endpoint device remediation.

Mobile application management (MAM) without requiring device enrollment or interfering with user productivity.

Endpoint analytics that provide device and app health scores and data-driven recommendations for improving productivity and user experience.

Support for specialty and shared devices through features such as maintenance windows, shared device mode and specialty device management. Intune Suite expands on these core capabilities by adding a set of advanced endpoint management and security tools. Intune Suite also offers better support for remote workers and for users accessing on-premises resources. To provide these capabilities, Intune Suite includes the following five services: Advanced endpoint analytics. Provides IT administrators with data-driven insights and metrics about their endpoint devices, helping them to better understand and improve the user experience.

Provides IT administrators with data-driven insights and metrics about their endpoint devices, helping them to better understand and improve the user experience. Endpoint Privilege Management. Enables IT administrators to provide Windows standard users with controlled security elevation so they can carry out their tasks and stay productive, while still enabling administrators to apply least privileged access to the broader user base.

Enables IT administrators to provide Windows standard users with controlled security elevation so they can carry out their tasks and stay productive, while still enabling administrators to apply least privileged access to the broader user base. Remote Help. Enables helpdesk personnel to establish secure connections with their users to provide remote assistance and troubleshoot managed devices.

Enables helpdesk personnel to establish secure connections with their users to provide remote assistance and troubleshoot managed devices. Specialty device management. Offers IT teams a set of device management and protection features for specialized devices such as conference room meeting equipment, AR/VR headsets or large smart-screen devices.

Offers IT teams a set of device management and protection features for specialized devices such as conference room meeting equipment, AR/VR headsets or large smart-screen devices. Tunnel for Mobile Application Management. Provides organizations with a micro-VPN that lets users access corporate resources from their personal iOS, iPadOS or Android devices, without requiring device enrollment. Microsoft is also planning to add advanced app management to Intune Suite, although no dates have been confirmed. The new service is slated to include an enterprise app catalog and controls for discovering, deploying and automatically updating out-of-date apps.

What happened to Microsoft Endpoint Manager? The products and services that fell under the MEM umbrella have not gone away. Rather, they now come under the Intune brand. This might be confusing to some because it seems that Intune can now refer to either the cloud service itself or the entire product family, and Microsoft's marketing doesn't help clarify this issue. For the most part, however, the term Intune continues to be used to refer to the online service. When Intune was first released, it was called Windows Intune, which offered a cloud-based service for managing Windows PCs. Microsoft eventually renamed the service to Microsoft Intune and expanded it to include other device types. During this evolution, Intune became known as a mobile device management (MDM) and MAM platform. While all this was going on, Endpoint Configuration Manager continued to chug away as a separate, on-premises counterpart to Intune. Then, in 2019, Microsoft announced a new brand called Microsoft Endpoint Manager, which the company billed as a "unified, integrated management platform for managing all your endpoints." The new platform brought together Intune and Endpoint Configuration under a single product family, along with several other services. Endpoint Manager also came with important changes to Configuration Manager and Intune licensing, including more licensing options. Endpoint Manager promised to make it easier for IT teams to use the two products together. For example, administrators could work with both products from the same admin console. Unfortunately, these changes also brought with them a fair amount of confusion about how licensing worked, despite Microsoft's overtures about simplifying the management process. To derive real benefit from MEM, customers needed to license Configuration Manager, Intune or both. The exact formula depended on the types of devices they managed. They might also need to license other Endpoint Manager products, such as Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) for co-management. Despite the initial confusion, customers seemed to eventually make peace with MEM and were able to get back to business. Then Microsoft decided to mix things up again. At Microsoft Ignite 2022, the company announced that it was overhauling its endpoint management products once again. This time, it was retiring the Endpoint Manager brand and replacing it with Microsoft Intune as the new product umbrella, which supposedly covered all things related to endpoint management. "The name Microsoft Endpoint Manager will no longer be used. Going forward, we'll refer to cloud management as Microsoft Intune and on-premises management as Microsoft Configuration Manager," Microsoft announced. For all practical purposes, Microsoft has eradicated the MEM brand from existence, but it still leaves some confusion about Intune's status as the UEM umbrella. Does Configuration Manager fall under that Intune brand or not? Despite all the hoopla, the Intune service works much the same as it had before the rebranding, with operations carried out through the centralized admin center. As already noted, however, the admin center now carries the Intune label, as though Intune was promoted in name only. Even so, this promotion has led to two important changes: Microsoft has restructured Intune licensing, and the company now offers the Intune Suite add-on -- two transformations that go hand in hand.