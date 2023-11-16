How do you back up the Windows 11 registry before editing it?

If an IT administrator is about to make a potentially risky configuration change to a Windows PC, it can be helpful to create a Windows 11 registry backup first.

After all, most configuration changes alter the Windows registry, so having a backup copy of the registry can help you as a desktop administrator to undo the configuration change if necessary.

Although a Windows 11 registry backup is not a substitute for a traditional backup, it is usually quicker and easier to restore a backup copy of the registry than it is to restore an entire system. As a best practice, it's a good idea to create a normal backup to go along with your Windows 11 registry backup. That way, if you have difficulties restoring the registry backup, you have another backup that you can use.

What is the Windows registry? The registry has been a part of the Windows OS since the days of Windows 95. It is essentially a hierarchical database containing most of the operating system's configuration settings. This includes both custom settings and low-level settings that the operating system put into place by itself.

How to back up the Windows registry Creating a manual backup of the Windows 11 registry is a simple process. Right-click on the Start button and then select the Run option from the resulting menu. Figure 1. The Registry Editor, where you can select the Computer container if you want to back up the entire registry. Enter Regedit.exe at the Windows Run prompt. This will cause Windows to open the Windows Registry Editor. Depending on how your system is configured, you may see a User Account Control prompt after entering the regedit.exe command. If you receive this prompt, click Yes. If you want to back up the entire registry, then select the Computer container (Figure 1). Otherwise, select the registry key -- or subkey -- that you need to back up. Select the File menu. Click on the Export option (Figure 2). Choose the path where you want to save the backup. Enter a filename for the backup and then click Save.