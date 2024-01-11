Find the best Windows 11 registry cleaner

The Windows registry is a dangerous place to make changes, so Windows administrators should find ways to automate registry changes with third-party registry cleaners and editing tools to avoid the possibility of human error.

Before admins make any changes -- automated or manual -- to the Windows registry, it's important to understand the structure of the Windows Registry Editor.

Structure of the Windows 11 registry The Windows 11 Registry Editor shows the registry organized into a collection of keys, subkeys and values, reflecting its hierarchical database structure with five hives at the highest level (Figure 1). From there, it is divided into supporting collections called hives, each with a file to back it up in stored form. The only exception is the hive associated with the logged in account -- named HKEY_CURRENT_USER. This is located in a folder named %SystemRoot%\System32\Config, where %SystemRoot% expands to C:\Windows for most typical Windows installations. Here's a brief overview of those five hives, along with their common acronym: Figure 1. The Windows 11 Registry Editor with all 5 hives collapsed. HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT (HKCR). Settings for file associations that tie file types with programs that can operate upon them -- open, print, edit and so forth. Also includes class registrations for component object model objects. This hive typically contains the largest collection of keys, subkeys and values.

Settings for file associations that tie file types with programs that can operate upon them -- open, print, edit and so forth. Also includes class registrations for component object model objects. This hive typically contains the largest collection of keys, subkeys and values. HKEY_CURRENT_USER (HKCU). Information associated with the currently logged-in user operating within the running Windows instance. This includes all per-user settings such as security identifiers, environment variables, desktop settings, installed apps and applications, network connections, printers and application preferences.

Information associated with the currently logged-in user operating within the running Windows instance. This includes all per-user settings such as security identifiers, environment variables, desktop settings, installed apps and applications, network connections, printers and application preferences. HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE (HKLM). The information associated with the current hardware on which the Windows instance runs. Settings include device drive configurations, Windows settings, virtual and physical hardware detected during device enumeration -- or following subsequent installation -- security accounts manager (SAM) data, security settings, per-computer application settings and a control set to drive system startup and operation.

The information associated with the current hardware on which the Windows instance runs. Settings include device drive configurations, Windows settings, virtual and physical hardware detected during device enumeration -- or following subsequent installation -- security accounts manager (SAM) data, security settings, per-computer application settings and a control set to drive system startup and operation. HKEY_USERS (HKU). Any information associated with user accounts in the running Windows instance including a default user, built-in accounts, plus user accounts both local and Microsoft accounts known to this instance.

Any information associated with user accounts in the running Windows instance including a default user, built-in accounts, plus user accounts both local and Microsoft accounts known to this instance. HKEY_CURRENT_CONFIG (HKCC). Configuration data for the currently active hardware profile including all active per-computer settings for hardware -- device map, SAM, security, software, setup, command processor and driver info -- current Windows version and explorer characteristics, and the current Windows control set and services available.

Why do administrators edit the Windows registry? As administrators add, alter or remove applications, user accounts, settings and preferences within a Windows instance, the Windows registry records each action in any related registry subkey/value combination. This may involve multiple subkeys in one or more of the five major registry hives. When one current subkey structure gives way to or gets replaced by another, that original set of subkeys and values often stays behind in the registry. The guiding impetus behind using a registry cleaner is to scan for and remove subkeys and associated values that are no longer current or in use. This kind of cleanup is a perfectly logical action to want to take, in the interest of keeping the registry current and compact. But it's not strictly necessary. Many Windows resources and experts agree that orphaned or obsolete registry entries are harmless. There is a pretty clear consensus that registry cleaners are mostly ineffective and a "dirty" registry does not seem to negatively affect either system performance or stability. Many experts believe that registry cleaners are unnecessary except when seeking to remove traces of malware infection ensconced in the registry. The additional dangers of potentially breaking a Windows OS with erroneous edits make the prospect of editing a registry not worth it for many administrators. The registry may as well say "abandon all hope, ye who enter." But it is possible to mitigate these risks with careful planning and by creating a Windows registry backup to serve as a restore point. There are other reasons to tweak the Windows registry as well. If an admin team's maintenance regimen involves pushing new images to end-user PCs at regular intervals, they don't need to license a registry cleaner for each node. They only need a license for a cleaner -- when applicable -- for each image they maintain. The freeware-only tools may also be worth consideration to clean the images before staging them for deployment. If done properly, a registry cleanup can result in storage savings from 100 MB to as much as 2 GB. When fanning out images across expensive WAN links, such savings may be attractive enough to make registry cleanups worth considering.