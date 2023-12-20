How to back up, repair and restore the Windows 11 Registry

The golden rule of working with the Windows Registry Editor is to always back it up before making any changes.

However, if disaster has already struck and a registry has broken, you as a desktop administrator might need to try and salvage the OS via some form of registry repair.

How does the Windows 11 registry break? There are plenty of ways that a Windows 11 registry could break. One of the most common ways that it might break is an erroneous edit made by an administrator. Removing or altering a key aspect of the OS within the Windows Registry Editor (regedit) can render the system inoperable. Malware could also be the culprit behind a broken Windows 11 registry. Hackers could design malware to modify settings, alter security measures, add new entries that load malicious software or perform several other harmful actions. Any of these could cause the registry itself to break -- whether on purpose or accidentally due to the nature of the registry changes. If you know exactly what item is corrupting the Windows registry, you can go back into the registry and find an example of a functional version of that file.

How can you tell if the Windows 11 registry is broken? If significant registry damage occurs as changes are made, Windows might not be able to boot or might not be able to run tools such as a registry cleaner, regedit, or the System Restore facility. If the damage is severe enough, the Windows 11 OS might not even load properly. You can boot a nonworking PC from a bootable Windows repair disk and then run those tools from the command line in the Windows Recovery Environment. Issues with the registry could also be present even if the OS itself appears to be functioning properly. You can perform a few executable functions within the deployment image servicing and management (DISM) tool to find root causes. Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth will scan the Windows 11 OS for corrupted aspects of the system. IT teams can also run Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth to evaluate just how bad the issues with the registry are, and whether it is fixable.