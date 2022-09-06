How to perform a factory reset on a Windows 11 desktop

There are several circumstances that may prompt Windows professionals to perform a factory reset on one or more Windows 11 desktops or laptops.

By definition, a factory reset restores the target PC to the same condition it was in when it first left the factory. The action removes any settings, preferences and other customizations that users made after the device's arrival. Any applications that users installed will likewise no longer be present.

A factory reset is a helpful option when IT needs to revert a device to its original state, and as an IT administrator, you can carry this action out easily in a Windows 11 environment.

Precautions to take before performing a factory reset Not every device is ready to undergo a factory reset. You should keep a few considerations in mind before performing this action. Make an image-based backup before performing a factory reset on any Windows 11 PC, and make sure you have the tools necessary to restore such a backup. Consider backup tools, such as Macrium Reflect, that create bootable media known as rescue media, which is typically stored on a USB flash drive. If anything goes wrong with the factory reset, you can boot to this media and then restore the PC to its pre-reset state.

Why perform a factory reset? A factory reset is usually needed in two circumstances. The first scenario is when a PC will be decommissioned for sale or transferred to another user. The factory reset removes all changes since the PC left the factory, which leaves it in a clean state for sale or handoff. Make sure to apply pending updates to the OS to make the PC current and secure. The reset goes back in time to the date it left the factory, which may be one or more feature upgrades behind current production levels. The second scenario is when a PC exhibits noticeable performance, stability or behavioral problems. There's little that an in-place upgrade repair install can't fix in Windows 11, but sometimes even that maneuver won't restore a PC to normal operation. When that happens, a clean install or a factory reset is a potential next step toward Windows recovery. Thus, the factory reset can take the PC back to its earliest Windows state, possibly fixing whatever ails it.